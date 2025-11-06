For me, one sweater isn't a sufficient winter layer. I will gladly surrender a street style serve if it means I'm actually warm. But according to Sydney Sweeney, I don't have to resort to marshmallow-ish bulk just yet. On November 5, a puffer-less Sweeney proved being chic, but not chilly, is possible—with the right winter layers.

After another long day of press in New York City, Sweeney delivered a masterclass in luxe layering, beginning with a gray short-sleeve sweater from Brunello Cucinelli. Any fashion girl would be stoked to style her high ribbed collar and sequined cable-knit at a holiday party. Since short, elbow-length sleeves were risky for a 40° evening in NYC, she wore a matching Brunello Cucinelli blouse underneath.

Sweeney's monochrome motif continued in spades with cashmere-wool-blend trousers. If she's anything like me, the Euphoria actor hid fleece-lined leggings underneath. (Trust me, they're the ultimate undercover cold-girl hack.) Her hems stretched so long, her footwear remained a mystery.

Sydney Sweeney turned a chilly NYC evening into a wintery step-and-repeat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To finish, Sweeney stayed loyal to the anti-puffer pledge she signed earlier this week. (See her back-to-back statement coats for proof.) She bundled up with Brunello Cucinelli's hooded cashmere scarf, also in cool-toned gray. The $3,100 shawl draped over her shoulders ever-so-elegantly. Even her itty-bitty purse boasted Brunello Cucinelli tags: She chose the Duo Mini bag in white, to complement her Prada sunglasses.

Don't let her Brunello Cucinelli purse, also in snowflake gray, pass you by. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Brunello Cucinelli is a cold-girl-friendly label—some of Sweeney's most bundled-up moments have come from the Italian designer. Last month, she attended a Christy screening in a $10,400 sweater, made entirely of cashmere, cotton, and alpaca. It seems she styled the same transparent blouse from Nov. 5, except with the silk bowtie on full display. With a knit that chunky (and lavish), I bet she didn't feel a single chill that evening.

All I want for Christmas is to raid Sweeney's sweater shelf.

