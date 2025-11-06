Sydney Sweeney Shows Perpetually-Cold Fashion Girls How to Avoid Heavy Winter Layering
Did she just solve my greatest struggle?
For me, one sweater isn't a sufficient winter layer. I will gladly surrender a street style serve if it means I'm actually warm. But according to Sydney Sweeney, I don't have to resort to marshmallow-ish bulk just yet. On November 5, a puffer-less Sweeney proved being chic, but not chilly, is possible—with the right winter layers.
After another long day of press in New York City, Sweeney delivered a masterclass in luxe layering, beginning with a gray short-sleeve sweater from Brunello Cucinelli. Any fashion girl would be stoked to style her high ribbed collar and sequined cable-knit at a holiday party. Since short, elbow-length sleeves were risky for a 40° evening in NYC, she wore a matching Brunello Cucinelli blouse underneath.
Sweeney's monochrome motif continued in spades with cashmere-wool-blend trousers. If she's anything like me, the Euphoria actor hid fleece-lined leggings underneath. (Trust me, they're the ultimate undercover cold-girl hack.) Her hems stretched so long, her footwear remained a mystery.
To finish, Sweeney stayed loyal to the anti-puffer pledge she signed earlier this week. (See her back-to-back statement coats for proof.) She bundled up with Brunello Cucinelli's hooded cashmere scarf, also in cool-toned gray. The $3,100 shawl draped over her shoulders ever-so-elegantly. Even her itty-bitty purse boasted Brunello Cucinelli tags: She chose the Duo Mini bag in white, to complement her Prada sunglasses.
Clearly, Brunello Cucinelli is a cold-girl-friendly label—some of Sweeney's most bundled-up moments have come from the Italian designer. Last month, she attended a Christy screening in a $10,400 sweater, made entirely of cashmere, cotton, and alpaca. It seems she styled the same transparent blouse from Nov. 5, except with the silk bowtie on full display. With a knit that chunky (and lavish), I bet she didn't feel a single chill that evening.
All I want for Christmas is to raid Sweeney's sweater shelf.
Shop Styles Inspired by Sydney Sweeney
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.