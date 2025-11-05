Last winter, it was my oversize puffer jacket and I against the world. On November 4, Sydney Sweeney presented an upscale alternative to marshmallow-esque layers when she styled back-to-back statement coats.

Sweeney's press tour for Christy just hit the three-month mark, before the biopic releases in theaters on Friday. She's ending her style stretch in New York—the country's most paparazzi-laden metropolis—to ensure not a single look goes unnoticed. Sweeney kept up appearances after dark on Tuesday evening, dressed in of-the-moment outerwear.

First, stylist Molly Dickson outfitted her in a $7,400 leather coat from Khaite. It featured the double-breasted buttons and epaulettes of the military jacket trend, seen on Spring 2026 runways from Dior, Alexander McQueen, Ann Demeulemeester, and more. She folded down the stand collar to reveal its tan shearling lining. Sweeney went with a slightly larger size, so the coat could act as a dress.

Sydney Sweeney turned heads in NYC, wearing her first top-tier outer of the evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In lieu of pants, the Euphoria actor slipped on semi-sheer tights and knee-high boots, both in black. Sure, the designer remains a mystery, but they're clearly in sync with the trend cycle. Suede styles, whether they be handbags, outerwear, or shoes, are a celebrity staple this season.

Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, and Sofia Richie Grainge can't help but lead the pack, inspiring Marie Claire's own associate commerce editor, Brooke Knappenberger, to follow suit. She called suede boots "the one shoe trend you won't be able to escape from this season," before shopping renditions from Steve Madden, Sam Edelman, and more.

To finish, Sweeney matched her yellow gold earrings to Burberry's Bridle Clutch: a $1,995 three-in-one crossbody, top-handle, and clutch with crystal-clear equestrian influence. The Bridle was Sweeney's only select to stick around for look two.

Mere minutes later, Sweeney popped up in Midtown again, this time wearing another striking coat. Dickson got her hands on Look 3 from Ermanno Scervino's Fall 2025 line, a collection that showcased upwards of 30 enviable cloaks. Sweeney's select—a belted thigh-grazing jacket made of gray herringbone—took the shearling motif up a notch. The entire trench-inspired neckline was decorated with ivory fur. The scarf substitute, layered over a white top of some sort, certainly kept Sweeney's décolletage warm.

Next, she traded in her knee-highs for pointy pumps, in patent leather black. They complemented the rest of her accessories, including cat-eye sunglasses and her beloved Burberry Bridle.

She ended the night in the ultimate shearling-topped coat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's more, Sweeney's shearling streak began earlier that day, with a short-sleeve coat and flared, dark-wash jeans. The day prior, the star pulled off a shearling-covered vest from Brunello Cucinelli. Clearly, she's catching up to Jenna Ortega, Swift, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, all of whom have been spearheading the comfy-cozy textile for months. Puffer jackets? A-listers simply don't know them.

