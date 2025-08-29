Fans at the August 28 match-up between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers would be forgiven for watching Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's box more than the game on the football field. The couple made a surprise appearance at Arrowhead Stadium for Kelce's alma mater's special game, their first in public after a fairytale engagement reveal on August 26. Swift's diamond engagement ring was bejeweled enough to be a (pleasant) distraction from way up in her seat.

As a fashion editor watching from my phone, I was most intrigued by the glimpse at the rest of Taylor Swift's bridal style era. The outfit I caught before she sat down wasn't quite what I expected—but it, naturally, included the designers from her engagement outfit just days before.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce made their first appearance as an engaged couple at the Cincinnati Bearcats college football game, held at Arrowhead Stadium. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the tunnels of Arrowhead Stadium, Swift made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it turn walk by the cameras in her first official bridal outfit. Even though she's also gearing up for the Oct. 3 release of her next album, The Life of a Showgirl, there weren't any signs of the cover's sunset orange tones or dazzling, gemstone-adorned creations fit for the stage. Instead, the Grammy winner entered engagement mode by way of fall football season.

She nodded to her Polo Ralph Lauren engagement dress with another RL piece: an oversize, cable-knit sweater vest with collegiate energy. It color-coordinated with knee-high boots by Louis Vuitton—the same designer behind her engagement sandals—with an auspicious name. Her exact style is called the "Donna" boot; her future mother-in-law is, of course, Donna Kelce.

Taylor Swift arrived in fall football bridal mode, with a white Ralph Lauren sweater and blue pieces by Balenciaga and Celine. (Image credit: @GoBearcatsFB)

The winks toward her eventual walk down the aisle didn't end there. Wedding tradition stipulates that brides should wear "something blue"; Swift chose two somethings for her first public bridal style moment. First, she tapped Balenciaga for a $1,450 pleated denim mini skirt. Then, she picked up Celine's $3,900 Small 16 bag in a shade of pastel blue.

Like her Ralph Lauren sweater, these two designer pieces had a preppy slant that coordinated with Travis Kelce's game-day rugby shirt. Even though they attended to cheer on the Chiefs tight end's college team, Swift wasn't compromising on references to the couple's big news.

She was also staying true to some of her general fall staples. Ever since her Tortured Poets Department era began in 2023, Swift has been a repeat-wearer of academic pleated skirts and skorts by Sandy Liang and Miu Miu. Oftentimes, she pairs them to knee- or thigh-high boots.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There's no overstating the impact Taylor Swift's bridal style has already had on fashion—never mind that she only announced her engagement three days ago. Her Polo Ralph Lauren dress almost immediately sold out. Diamond experts say her engagement ring could spark a broader vintage-inspired trend. One civilian bride-to-be even lamented to Vogue about having purchased the same one first, and needing a new one. Her designer pieces from this first outing are also destined to be in short supply.

The next time Taylor Swift stops by Arrowhead Stadium, she'll likely trade bridal white and blue for the Chiefs' red and gold. As history has shown, she goes all-in on her game-day outfits. While the world waits for the pop star to set a date and choose a wedding dress designer, her upcoming casual outfits will definitely inspire more everyday brides as they're getting dressed.

Shop Taylor Swift's Debut Bridal Style Outfit