Taylor Swift went undercover at Sunday's Kansas City Chiefs game, evading every photographer in the sold-out stands with help from a foldable wall concealing her arrival. Even so, she's still an active member of Chiefs Kingdom this NFL season.

Travis Kelce is prepping for the September 17 opening of his restaurant, 1587 Prime Steakhouse, in the heart of Missouri. Obviously, Swift is there to support his new endeavor. On Sept. 15, Swift and company (Chiefs friends: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, plus country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn) got an early taste of the menu.

Kelce's special guest looked straight out of a Red (Taylor's Version) album cover in a plaid skirt set. Both pieces, including a button-down vest and a wrap mini skirt, boasted Simkhai tags. She's worn the L.A.-based label on many dates with her fiancé—most recently, a lacy LBD in New Orleans. The two-piece is sold out, a déjà vu-inducing phrase in the Swiftie-dom.

Taylor Swift brought Fall 2025's plaid trend to Chiefs Kingdom. (Image credit: @kanebrown)

Luckily for fans, her brown sky-high heels are still available if you have $1,560 to spare. Taylor Swift's Gucci Ottavias read just as autumnal as her Simkhai set. The platform uppers mimicked loafers, one of fall's signature It shoes. They debuted in Gucci's Spring 2024 collection, but their horsebit hardware has been the brand's calling card since 1953.

Gucci Ottavia Leather Platform Loafer Pumps $1,560 at Neiman Marcus

Swift's pièce de résistance was a vintage Chanel necklace made of oversize chainlink. Rhinestones traced each letter as the brand's double-C pendant dangled from the center. The hard-to-find gold necklace matched her Old Mine Brilliant Cut engagement ring. According to Sarah Chapelle, the fashion journalist and best-selling author of Taylor Swift Style, it retails for $1,398. (That's only if you can track it down, of course.)

The pendant is new to her jewelry collection, yet it feels so on brand for the Grammy winner. Taylor Swift has worn vintage Chanel to three Kansas City Chiefs games since November 2024. Swift is especially drawn to necklaces, earrings, and even belts featuring the double-C monogram. Until now, an oversize plated necklace, also in gold, was her go-to. She swapped the $4,475 staple for a more understated sparkler.

A striking vintage Chanel necklace made it into Taylor's Nov. 2024 game day look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this NFL season is anything like last year's, Swift's next style streak is on the horizon. Perhaps she's waiting until Sept. 21's Chiefs game on the New York Giants' home turf to debut her next round of game day fashion. A Swiftie can dream.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Styles Inspired by Taylor Swift