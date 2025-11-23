If Taylor Swift is pulling on a custom jersey or vintage jacket for November 23's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts, fans might not see her outfit in the Arrowhead Stadium stands. At least, not right away.

Taylor Swift has attended all of fiancé Travis Kelce's home games this fall, each time with an on-theme Chiefs outfit. But unlike her first two seasons in the team's cheer section, she's taken a low-key approach to entering the stadium. Kelce will take a tunnel walk with his teammates; Swift will head straight to her suite. From the Courreges set she chose to view the Chiefs vs. Commanders game, to the Chanel 25 bag and corset accompanying her stop by the Chiefs vs. Raiders match-up, the "Fate of Ophelia" singer hasn't posed for official photos in her game-day looks. So far, it seems like history repeating for the Chiefs vs. Colts game, too.

Taylor Swift has kept a low profile at Chiefs games this season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As of the end of the first quarter, the Chiefs had not scored a touchdown, and Taylor Swift's outfit hasn't been seen inside the stadium. This post will be updated if her attendance at the game is confirmed—along with details on her game-day outfit.

Swift's under-the-radar styling is a major swerve from the 2024-2025 NFL season. From the opening game to the 2025 Super Bowl, she was easily visible in looks with Vivienne Westwood, Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Saint Laurent tags. Reports have speculated that security concerns have led the singer to opt-out of announcing her attendance with a tunnel walk—and from attending away games entirely.

A quieter season hasn't meant Swift has set aside her fangirl clothing entirely. Fan-captured photos and snaps from friends have shown the Grammy winner staying loyal to her favorite Chiefs game codes. Knee-high boots, flashes of Chiefs red and white, and Travis-themed jewelry—alongside her diamond engagement ring custom-made by Kindred Lubeck—have all appeared in rare post-game glimpses at Swift's 2025-2026 season wardrobe.

The "Opalite" singer isn't keeping her entire closet under wraps. The times Swift and Kelce have been seen together since their August engagement have amplified their coordinating couples' style. On a Chiefs bye-week in early November, the pair hit up several New York City restaurants in synchronized sweaters and matching sweats. (Swift's came from Louis Vuitton and Stella McCartney, while Kelce's came from his recent collection for American Eagle.)

Swift and her fiancé, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, spent this season's bye week in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs' next game arrives on Thanksgiving Day (November 27). It's an away face-off against the Dallas Cowboys. Don't count on Swift continuing her incognito mode outfit streak in Texas: Since she has entirely opted out of outfits for away games this season, it's unlikely she'll make the trip for Thursday's game.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Trust that wherever she's watching the game, she's dressing the part. A snippet from her upcoming Eras Tour documentary proved it. Backstage before a performance on a day Kelce was also playing, Swift wore Chiefs T-shirts and vintage jackets to cheer him on from afar.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details as soon as possible.