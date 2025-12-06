Dua Lipa is incredibly generous with her fans, especially when it comes to her Instagram photo dumps. Case in point: ahead of her final Radical Optimism tour date, Lipa shared a plethora of photos on the social media platform, and the focal point was her animal-print Fendi Peekaboo bag.

On December 5, Lipa captioned her Instagram post, "Last Radical Optimism show tonight!!! 3 OF 3 IN MEXICO CITY!" The singer then exclaimed, "someone get me some tissues," and included the ideal emojis to emphasize how she was feeling. While ending the Radical Optimism tour likely had Lipa in a glass case of emotions, her photo dump proved she still had time to model the perfect outfits.

Two of Lipa's outfits revolved around one eye-catching bag: a Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Leather Bag, constructed from cavallino calfskin and featuring a brown Fendi Leo animalier print. Retailing for $5,100, Lipa's Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag is the perfect accoutrement to any outfit, which she proved by pairing it with both a casual ensemble and a sleek evening outfit.

Dua Lipa modeling her Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Dua Lipa poses in an all-black outfit with her Fendi Peekaboo ISeeU Petite Bag. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

In one snap, the Barbie star could be seen wearing a simple black tank top with black jeans, accessorized with a Chrome Hearts Western Belt featuring chunky gold hardware. For footwear, Lipa selected Christian Louboutin's Miss Z Patent Leather Pumps.

She finished the outfit with a pair of Tom Ford Square Sunglasses and a gold Martha Calvo Mushroom Necklace, which retails for $185.

Providing evidence that Fendi's Peekaboo really does go with anything, Lipa changed into a Courrèges Illusion Circle Satin Bodysuit, which she paired with a matching mini skirt.

Dua Lipa pairing her Fendi Peekaboo with a Courrèges bodysuit and skirt. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Proof that animal print goes with just about anything. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

Courrèges Black Illusion Circle Satin Bodysuit $531 at SSENSE

A pair of Christian Louboutin's Miss Z Patent Leather Mules completed the look, along with the singer's striking engagement ring from her fiancé, actor Callum Turner.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

In case you still weren't sure: animal print literally works with just about any outfit.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Dua Lipa's Style