Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Coordinate Opulent Winter Coats for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans Game
The longtime friends reunited inside Arrowhead Stadium.
If it wasn't for Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, Arrowhead Stadium would've been completely devoid of home-team wins on December 7. Sure, the Houston Texans defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, but all hope wasn't lost. Travis Kelce's suite served as the backdrop for Swift and Gomez's complementary winter coats.
Sunday evening marked Gomez's debut Chiefs game. In fact, the longtime friends hadn't publicly reunited since Gomez's wedding in late September. (Swifties still aren't over Taylor's Oscar de la Renta wedding guest gown, in all its metallic gold glory.) So, the duo was overdue for a public outing—and a chance to get caught up dressed in designer outerwear.
Swift, for one, sourced Miu Miu—an atelier typically reserved for nights in New York City—for an oversize, bomber-type jacket. The once-$4,600 zip-up sold out months ago, mainly for its stand-up collar, breast pockets, and checkered exterior. Getty Images missed any close-ups of Swift's Miu Miu coat, but knowing her, she paired it with a mini skirt and knee-high boots.
📸 | Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at today’s Chiefs game! pic.twitter.com/PJy7SdqM2tDecember 8, 2025
Plaid is certainly the Grammy winner's winter pattern of choice. This time last year, a plaid skirt set from Miu Miu joined Swift at Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. In Dec. 2023, she arrived at the Chiefs' Christmas Day game in a matching Hill House mini, which looked preppy alongside a shearling Guest In Residence bomber, Prada block heels, and a Jennifer Behr hair bow. Swift's latest select is no longer shoppable, but Miu Miu offers the same Slate Gray color on other Blouson Jackets.
Meanwhile, Gomez took game day styling cues from her professional WAG friend. (After all, she hasn't been spotted inside a NFL stadium since her Thanksgiving Day halftime performance in 2013.) The Rare Beauty founder pulled off a fitted, shearling-trimmed style in all-black—one of Swift's signature Chiefs-approved shades. Fur only lined the ribbed style's statement collar and cuffs, contrary to the Eras Tour star's full-on Charlotte Simone coat at a Dec. 2024 Chiefs game.
Gomez kept her accessories to a minimum, just like Swift. An effortlessly undone low bun revealed her mixed-metal drop earrings. Her $225,000 marquise engagement ring, on the other hand, was impossible to miss.
Teeth-chattering temps have never stopped Swift and Gomez from serving coat-clad looks together. In Dec. 2023, the two coordinated in ankle-grazing trenches for a trip to NYC's Zero Bond. Swift chose a khaki leather trench from Gant, while Gomez kept it classic in a black The Frankie Shop find. Unlike Swift's rare trench, Gomez's $375 double-breasted design hasn't sold out yet.
Check in on the Chiefs fans in your life—they're likely in post-game mourning. On the bright side, Swift has to bring Gomez back for another match before the season's end. She deserves to watch Kelce and the Chiefs in top form. Plus, Swift and Gomez owe fashion girls-turned-football fans an Arrowhead step-and-repeat.
