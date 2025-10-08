Every Knives Out franchise installment is as beloved for its A-list ensemble cast, led by Daniel Craig as Detective Benoit Blanc, as it is for its twisty plot.Wake Up Dead Man—the series' latest "Whodunnit" installment—is upholding the tradition with Kerry Washington in a leading role.

The upcoming murder mystery's press tour began on October 8 at the London Film Festival's opening gala. Before the premiere, Washington posed for photographers outside the Royal Festival Hall wearing Oscar de la Renta Pre-Fall 2025. Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn took a break from dressing Jennifer Lopez on her Kiss of the Spider Woman press tour to outfit Washington in a strapless metallic silver dress.

She plays a humble church-goer in Wake Up Dead Man, but Washington's $16,990 number was made for a movie star. Baguette crystals and sequins—planted in horizontal waves—stretched from the sweetheart neckline to the floor-length hem. Each row hugged her curves without restricting her movement. According to the atelier, an internal bustier maintained the bodice's structure.

All eyes were on Kerry Washington in a movie star-worthy Oscar de la Renta moment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Washington's gown fulfilled the glitter quota (and then some). So, the Scandal alum capped her jewelry at a pair of silver hoops. Platform Jimmy Choo pumps, also in silver, peeked out from underneath the gown's weighted exterior. Mixed metal diamond rings completed Washington's latest look. The overall effect was sharper than the knives in the franchise's title.

Washington has worn Oscar de la Renta for more than a decade, including on-screen in Scandal, at the 2020 Emmy Awards, and even the 2024 Met Gala. She's not a brand ambassador, but that doesn't stop her from securing fresh-from-the-runway designs. Back in June, Washington attended the 2025 BET Awards in a $4,290 tea-length dress, courtesy of the same Pre-Fall collection. Its multicolor print drew inspiration from a monarch butterfly.

In June, she walked the red carpet in a four-figure dress, straight from her favorite atelier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Oscar de la Renta has played a major role in crafting Washington's signature style (which fans lovingly refer to as modern-day Olivia Pope-core). As much as she loves a striking blazer or bold trousers, Washington can pull off a glamorous gown with ease. Exhibit A: Her five-figure find. The same goes for her Wake Up Dead Man rotation. When she's not wearing a State Dinner-worthy gown, statement suits—straight out of Olivia's closet—are still her speed.