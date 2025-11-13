Casting Tracee Ellis Ross in any project automatically transforms it into a fashion show. The actor can't help it—she's a fashion girl by blood, being the daughter of Diana Ross. Even Being Eddie, Eddie Murphy's forthcoming documentary, allowed Ross to flex her style muse muscles in fresh-off-the-runway Dior.

The Tudum Theater in L.A. welcomed Murphy and friends for the Netflix premiere of his next movie. Most guests, Murphy included, maintained an all-black dress code, but Ross switched up the script with a major Spring 2026 score. Karla Welch, Ross's stylist, tracked down Look 38 from Dior's latest show, creative director Jonathan Anderson's first womenswear line.

Her red carpet look began with a silk sleeveless top featuring all-over pleating and a bubbled-up hem. She tucked the cream-colored blouse into Anderson's elegant reimagining of the Bermuda shorts trend. But Ross's most eye-catching element was, by far, her top's elongated black collar. Free-standing transparent lace stretched from the crewneck up beyond her nose, creating a runway-worthy photo op only Anderson could imagine.

The show-stealing accent circled the entirety of Ross's bodice, similar to an Elizabethan collar. To make the lace cone more suitable for street styling, Anderson allowed wearers to fold it down atop the champagne top. While posing with Murphy, the Blacki-sh alum did just that. To finish, she slipped on Altuzarra slingback pumps.

It was only a matter of time before Ross popped up in Dior by Anderson Spring 2026, since she earned a front-row seat at the Paris Fashion Week show. Given her penchant for bold bodices, it's no surprise she was drawn to Look 38. However, that's not to say she didn't take creative liberties.

On the catwalk, Anderson accessorized the set with a larger-than-life tricorn hat, one of the collection's leading motifs. The cap and nose-high collar ensured only the model's eyes peeked through the gap. Instead of pointy black pumps à la Ross, the model showcased rosette-topped heels in bright blue and green. Senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage called them "the literal interpretation of putting spring in your step."

Ross boarded the Anderson bandwagon back in 2019, six years into the Northern Irish creative's tenure at Loewe. She still supports him proudly, both on the custom and ready-to-wear fronts. At her regular rate, Ross's collection will become a Dior goldmine in weeks—such was her case during his Loewe run, too.