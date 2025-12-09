As we enter peak gift-giving season, I've found myself settling into a similar pattern: I'll start shopping for my loved ones, only to end up with a wish list of items I would like to buy for myself. I finally decided to give into this urge—after all, why shouldn't I buy something nice for myself to cap off the year? And, just for fun, I've also wondered to myself, "What would I buy if I had unlimited budget and endless closet space?"

In this dream world, my winter wardrobe is well-stocked with cashmere knits, silky trousers, and designer bags. My skincare routine is filled with chic little pots of La Mer lip balm, heavenly-scented body washes from Byredo, and hand creams from Chanel. When I get home, I sleep on adorable embroidered pillowcases. In short, it's heaven.

Consider the list below a peek into my brain. Whether you're shopping for yourself or (very lucky loved ones, everyone can take a little inspiration from my dream gift list.

Gifts Under $100

"Luxe" doesn't necessarily have to mean "expensive". These under-$100 giftables make the perfect stocking stuffers or white elephant find, yet still feel so special. Highlights include the shower gel my husband keeps stealing from me, an affordable laptop-friendly bag in a trendy hue, and the viral cashmere-blend top from Intimissimi that's the winter base layer to end all base layers.

Gifts Under $300

Consider these upgraded versions of pieces you might already own, but will make you feel so much fancier. Think: a designer hairbrush that interim Style Director Ana Colón swears is a game-changer; a pair of in-ear headphones that look like jewelry; a French hairpin that will have you ditching your trusty claw clip; and silk pants worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie-Grainge, and Meghan Markle. (Sweatpants, who?)

Gifts Under $500

This was my favorite category to pull together, and I hope you can tell. Coach's viral Brooklyn Bag made the cut, as did a pair of kitten heels from Tory Burch that are the finishing touch to your holiday party outfits. Add in a luxe coat from Aligne that's making me want to ditch my puffer, a viral LED light therapy mask, and the rugby sweater from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence that's on the wish lists of several Marie Claire editors, and you've got a dream gifting roundup.

Gifts Under $750

Go ahead, splurge a little—you deserve it. These under-$750 finds are next-level, spanning every category. My mom personally swears by the HigherDOSE LED mat (she uses it nightly), while I love Tibi's trousers (and yes, they're worth the price). And if Pucci prints are still on your mind, I found a one-piece swimsuit that's the perfect mix of neutral and on-trend.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gifts Under $1,000

If you're in the mood to go all-out, invest in yourself with the picks below. From a silk opera coat to a pair of Manolo Blahnik mules, these are the designer finds that I would buy right now. And no, you're not imagining things: That is a Dyson vacuum in there Stylish finds can extend to your home, too.