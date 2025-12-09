30 Luxury Gifts I Would Buy Myself if I Had Unlimited Budget (and Closet Space)
Welcome to the inside of my brain.
As we enter peak gift-giving season, I've found myself settling into a similar pattern: I'll start shopping for my loved ones, only to end up with a wish list of items I would like to buy for myself. I finally decided to give into this urge—after all, why shouldn't I buy something nice for myself to cap off the year? And, just for fun, I've also wondered to myself, "What would I buy if I had unlimited budget and endless closet space?"
In this dream world, my winter wardrobe is well-stocked with cashmere knits, silky trousers, and designer bags. My skincare routine is filled with chic little pots of La Mer lip balm, heavenly-scented body washes from Byredo, and hand creams from Chanel. When I get home, I sleep on adorable embroidered pillowcases. In short, it's heaven.
Consider the list below a peek into my brain. Whether you're shopping for yourself or (very lucky loved ones, everyone can take a little inspiration from my dream gift list.
Gifts Under $100
"Luxe" doesn't necessarily have to mean "expensive". These under-$100 giftables make the perfect stocking stuffers or white elephant find, yet still feel so special. Highlights include the shower gel my husband keeps stealing from me, an affordable laptop-friendly bag in a trendy hue, and the viral cashmere-blend top from Intimissimi that's the winter base layer to end all base layers.
Gifts Under $300
Consider these upgraded versions of pieces you might already own, but will make you feel so much fancier. Think: a designer hairbrush that interim Style Director Ana Colón swears is a game-changer; a pair of in-ear headphones that look like jewelry; a French hairpin that will have you ditching your trusty claw clip; and silk pants worn by Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie-Grainge, and Meghan Markle. (Sweatpants, who?)
Gifts Under $500
This was my favorite category to pull together, and I hope you can tell. Coach's viral Brooklyn Bag made the cut, as did a pair of kitten heels from Tory Burch that are the finishing touch to your holiday party outfits. Add in a luxe coat from Aligne that's making me want to ditch my puffer, a viral LED light therapy mask, and the rugby sweater from Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence that's on the wish lists of several Marie Claire editors, and you've got a dream gifting roundup.
Gifts Under $750
Go ahead, splurge a little—you deserve it. These under-$750 finds are next-level, spanning every category. My mom personally swears by the HigherDOSE LED mat (she uses it nightly), while I love Tibi's trousers (and yes, they're worth the price). And if Pucci prints are still on your mind, I found a one-piece swimsuit that's the perfect mix of neutral and on-trend.
Gifts Under $1,000
If you're in the mood to go all-out, invest in yourself with the picks below. From a silk opera coat to a pair of Manolo Blahnik mules, these are the designer finds that I would buy right now. And no, you're not imagining things: That is a Dyson vacuum in there Stylish finds can extend to your home, too.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.