Anyone who follows Kaia Gerber on Instagram knows she's a woman of varied interests. Her grid features photos from designer campaigns she's starred in and professional shots from the red carpet, of course, but the model also highlights her love of books on a regular basis. Gerber posts almost weekly to highlight her favorite read of the moment (her current being Dear Dick Head) and, now, she's once again dressing for her book worm title.

On Sept. 8, the model was photographed leaving an Los Angeles event hosted by author Will Arbery to promote his book Corsicana / Evanston Salt Costs Climbing. Her outfit was appropriate for the literary occasion, as it featured a mix of librarian-inspired staples.

The model wore a checked midi skirt (a "dark academia" favorite) styled with a powder blue cropped cardigan, which she wore partially unbuttoned, as a shirt. Gerber wore very little jewelry, slipping only a few dainty gold chains onto her wrists and neck.

She finished the scholarly ensemble with a classic 2000s shoe: round-toe ballet flats. Gerber also carried what appears to be Celine's Claude Shoulder Bag in the label's signature Triomphe print.

Kaia Gerber looked literary-chic at a book event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Aqua X Liat Baruch Cashmere Cardigan - Exclusive $103.60 at Bloomingdale's

Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina Flats $395 at Shopbop

Despite fshion's longstanding pointed-toe obsession, Gerber is just the latest in a line of celebrities making '00s-era ballet flats come back. Throughout the summer, the model styled a Repetto pair with everything from sweatpants to white skirts. Fast forward to the present: Kendall Jenner was spotted wearing a similarly-shaped pair just this week, while at the 2024 US Open.

Kendall Jenner wore round-toe ballet flats like Gerber's at the US Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes is similarly enthralled with rounded flats. The Dawson's Creek actor has been wearing the same pair of $880 Khaite flats virtually non-stop, with everything in her closet. Here, she styles them with gray, straight-leg jeans, a white button-down blouse, and a caramel-colored tote bag.

Katie Holmes is also a noted fan of ballerina flats. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though once considered "cheugy," rounded flats like these are quickly upping in popularity, thanks to TikTok aesthetics such as "eclectic grandpa," "dark academia," and "corporate sneeze"—all of which tap into a librarian-esque vibe. No matter what you want to call it, Gerber nailed the look.