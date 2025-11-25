I'm the Proud Owner of Dozens of Coats—These Are the 5 I Keep Coming Back To

I visited LA recently and, yes, I loved the warm weather and the sunshine. But at some point, during yet another conversation with a friend trying to convince me to move there, she asked, “What actually keeps you an East Coast girl?”

“Coats,” I said, without hesitation. “I love wearing coats.”

If there is one category I know deeply, almost obsessively, it’s outerwear. I’ve basically cemented my future as an East Coast resident through the seriousness of my coat collection. I have 49 coats (yes, I counted), and these are the five I reach for constantly—the ones I even own in multiples.

The Leather Jacket

First up is the heavyweight champ: the leather jacket. I have owned and still own more variations than I’d care to admit, which makes it the true cornerstone of my wardrobe. I’ve definitely been caught red-handed falling for trendy versions, but two silhouettes have stayed undefeated: the mid-length leather jacket, whether funnel-neck or blazer-adjacent, and the leather trench. Phoebe Philo devotees will appreciate the funnel-neck’s quiet drama, which is why I style mine with barrel-leg trousers, leather gloves, and a statement shoe. Tom Ford–era Gucci lovers, on the other hand, might gravitate toward a leather trench with a silk blouse, bold necklace, and wide-leg trousers.

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

The Trench Coat

Next is the classic trench. If the leather jacket is my long-term partner, the trench is the close runner-up—both in affection and in closet real estate. If you lean toward a more classic, The Row–coded look, I’d suggest a hybrid between a car coat and a trench, ideally without a belt. It gives this cape-like drape over the basics: a wool or cashmere sweater, good jeans, and loafers. That’s my favorite Casual Friday office look. If your style skews more Lemaire, go for a hardware-light or extra-long trench with no flashy details so you can wear it a dozen different ways. I love mine with leggings, a lightweight sweater or black button-up, flats, leather pouch necklaces, and an oversized tote for errands or a Saturday wandering around with friends.

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

The Blazer Coat

Then there’s the blazer coat, a style I eyed for years before finally committing to a vintage men’s cashmere version, followed by a newer wool one with structured shoulders. This is, without question, my most-worn coat. If I had to live with only one, it would be some incarnation of this. I’ve worn it to work meetings, black-tie events, over a T-shirt and jeans, and as the finishing layer for the perfect airport outfit. It always looks like I tried harder than I did.

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

The Fun Coat

I also believe everyone deserves at least one coat that makes your inner teenager light up—a coat that makes you walk a little faster and stand a little taller. For me, that’s a Mongolian lamb–trimmed jacket. The embellished fur collar and cuffs made it an immediate yes. My millennial heart feels deeply satisfied wearing it with oval sunglasses, mules, and vintage Prada.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Maya Moore)

The Shearling Coat

And finally, the mistress of my coat closet: the shearling. She is expensive, she is indulgent, and she is the one I reach for when it’s below 40 degrees and I still want to look like I planned my outfit. A shearling coat is here for a good time, not necessarily a long time, so choose wisely and wear it hard. When the flurries start and the wind picks up, you’ll be warm, smug, and very much still an East Coast girl.