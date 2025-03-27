Out of 943 Pieces at the COS Sale, These 24 Deserve a Spot in Your Closet

COS has quickly become one of my favorite places to shop. The range consists of elevated, easy-to-style picks that make me feel instantly put-together. So, I’m obviously shopping its massive Friends and Family Sale—and I've made you the perfect edit in the process.

The brand is offering 25 percent off the entire site right now, including new arrivals, when you apply the code “COSFRIEND” at checkout, with a few exclusions. Luckily, some options I’ve had my eye on (as well as others I already own and love) are included in the discounted selection. There are the barrel-legged﻿ cargo pants I’ve worn every week since I bought them, the cobalt blue mesh flats that have changed my mind on the trend, and plenty of elegant tops that serve as easy swaps for the wardrobe basics I’ve worn all winter. The sale runs until April 2, so I recommend checking out the deals now before they sell out.

I scrolled through nearly 1,000 items to compile this list of 24 absolute must-haves. Read on for my edit—and thank me later for all the compliments you’re about to receive.

Drawstring Peplum Blouse (Was $99) $74 at COS I'm always up for chic and easy ways to elevate my wardrobe, and this top fits the bill.

COS Merino Wool-Blend Polo Shirt (Was $99) $74 at COS Kelly green is one of my must-have colors this spring.

cos Knot-Detail T-Shirt (Was $69) $52 at COS I love how this shirt basically styles itself.

cos Open-Knit Tank (Was $135) $101 at COS This is the definition of an "elevated basic."

COS Regular Knitted T-Shirt (Was $69) $52 at COS Choose this top as a great base layer on those weird in-between weather days.

cos Twist-Detail Top (Was $89) $67 at COS I know I would wear this pick every week.

COS Mesh Mules (Were $170) $128 at COS These mesh flats feel so cool in this bright cobalt color.

COS Wide-Leg Cotton Pants (Were $135) $101 at COS I can't wait to wear these to the office.

COS Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants (Were $135) $101 at COS I own this pair of cargo pants, and it remains my favorite purchase of 2025, so far.

COS Slim Capri Pants (Were $99) $74 at COS This is the pair that made me fall in love with the capri pant trend.

COS Ribbed Tank Top (Was $35) $26 at COS My black tank selection needs a re-up before the summer.

COS Collared Cotton Car Jacket (Was $250) $189 at COS This is the barn jacket's cool, sophisticated older sister.

cos Paneled Gathered-Side Midi Dress (Was $135) $101 at COS I have a few dark green items in my rotation, but I'm loving this lighter shade right now.

COS Knitted Linen Cardigan (Was $135) $101 at COS I love the dark chocolate hue that this lightweight summer sweater comes in.

cos Gathered Open-Back Midi Dress (Was $165) $124 at COS I will be living in this dress all summer long.

COS Merino Wool Tank Top (Was $99) $74 at COS Sweater vests remain my favorite layering piece.

COS Denim Culottes (Were $120) $90 at COS This is your reminder to give the culotte denim trend a try.

COS Perforated Leather Slingback Heels (Were $190) $143 at COS White heels are everywhere right now, so this pair is on my must-buy list.

COS Relaxed Cotton Shirt (Was $99) $52 at COS A white button-down is a forever classic.

COS Quilted Mini Bag (Was $69) $69 at COS This bag has gone viral in the past for how much it can hold.

COS Classic Leather Belt (Was $79) $59 at COS My favorite belt just snapped in half, so this one is in my cart.