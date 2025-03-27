Out of 943 Pieces at the COS Sale, These 24 Deserve a Spot in Your Closet

My two hours of scrolling paid off.

Women wearing the cos new collection
(Image credit: COS)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

COS has quickly become one of my favorite places to shop. The range consists of elevated, easy-to-style picks that make me feel instantly put-together. So, I’m obviously shopping its massive Friends and Family Sale—and I've made you the perfect edit in the process.

The brand is offering 25 percent off the entire site right now, including new arrivals, when you apply the code “COSFRIEND” at checkout, with a few exclusions. Luckily, some options I’ve had my eye on (as well as others I already own and love) are included in the discounted selection. There are the barrel-legged﻿ cargo pants I’ve worn every week since I bought them, the cobalt blue mesh flats that have changed my mind on the trend, and plenty of elegant tops that serve as easy swaps for the wardrobe basics I’ve worn all winter. The sale runs until April 2, so I recommend checking out the deals now before they sell out.

I scrolled through nearly 1,000 items to compile this list of 24 absolute must-haves. Read on for my edit—and thank me later for all the compliments you’re about to receive.

Drawstring Peplum Blouse
Drawstring Peplum Blouse (Was $99)

I'm always up for chic and easy ways to elevate my wardrobe, and this top fits the bill.

COS, Balloon-Hem T-Shirt Dress
COS
Balloon-Hem T-Shirt Dress (Was $165)

Bubble-hem skirts are trending, so I'm buying this bubble-hemmed dress that fits right in.

COS , Merino Wool-Blend Polo Shirt (Was $99)
COS
Merino Wool-Blend Polo Shirt (Was $99)

Kelly green is one of my must-have colors this spring.

cos, Knot-Detail T-Shirt (Was $69)
cos
Knot-Detail T-Shirt (Was $69)

I love how this shirt basically styles itself.

cos, Open-Knit Tank (Was $135)
cos
Open-Knit Tank (Was $135)

This is the definition of an "elevated basic."

COS, Regular Knitted T-Shirt (Was $69)
COS
Regular Knitted T-Shirt (Was $69)

Choose this top as a great base layer on those weird in-between weather days.

cos, Twist-Detail Top (Was $89)
cos
Twist-Detail Top (Was $89)

I know I would wear this pick every week.

COS, Mesh Mules (Were $170)

COS
Mesh Mules (Were $170)

These mesh flats feel so cool in this bright cobalt color.

COS , Wide-Leg Cotton Pants (Were $135)
COS
Wide-Leg Cotton Pants (Were $135)

I can't wait to wear these to the office.

COS, Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants (Were $135)
COS
Utility Barrel-Leg Cargo Pants (Were $135)

I own this pair of cargo pants, and it remains my favorite purchase of 2025, so far.

COS, Slim Capri Pants (Were $99)

COS
Slim Capri Pants (Were $99)

This is the pair that made me fall in love with the capri pant trend.

COS , Ribbed Tank Top (Was $35)
COS
Ribbed Tank Top (Was $35)

My black tank selection needs a re-up before the summer.

COS, Collared Cotton Car Jacket (Was $250)

COS
Collared Cotton Car Jacket (Was $250)

This is the barn jacket's cool, sophisticated older sister.

COS, Drawstring-Waist Shirt (Was $120)
COS
Drawstring-Waist Shirt (Was $120)

Clearly COS is buying into the butter yellow color trend.

cos, Paneled Gathered-Side Midi Dress (Was $135)

cos
Paneled Gathered-Side Midi Dress (Was $135)

I have a few dark green items in my rotation, but I'm loving this lighter shade right now.

COS, Striped Boat-Neck Top (Was $69)
COS
Striped Boat-Neck Top (Was $69)

It doesn't get more classic than a Breton striped shirt.

COS, Knitted Linen Cardigan (Was $135)

COS
Knitted Linen Cardigan (Was $135)

I love the dark chocolate hue that this lightweight summer sweater comes in.

cos, Gathered Open-Back Midi Dress (Was $165)
cos
Gathered Open-Back Midi Dress (Was $165)

I will be living in this dress all summer long.

COS, Merino Wool Tank Top (Was $99)

COS
Merino Wool Tank Top (Was $99)

Sweater vests remain my favorite layering piece.

COS, Denim Culottes (Were $120)
COS
Denim Culottes (Were $120)

This is your reminder to give the culotte denim trend a try.

COS, Perforated Leather Slingback Heels
COS
Perforated Leather Slingback Heels (Were $190)

White heels are everywhere right now, so this pair is on my must-buy list.

COS, Relaxed Cotton Shirt (Was $99)
COS
Relaxed Cotton Shirt (Was $99)

A white button-down is a forever classic.

COS, Quilted Mini Bag (Was $69)
COS
Quilted Mini Bag (Was $69)

This bag has gone viral in the past for how much it can hold.

COS, Classic Leather Belt (Was $79)
COS
Classic Leather Belt (Was $79)

My favorite belt just snapped in half, so this one is in my cart.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

