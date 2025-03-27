Out of 943 Pieces at the COS Sale, These 24 Deserve a Spot in Your Closet
My two hours of scrolling paid off.
COS has quickly become one of my favorite places to shop. The range consists of elevated, easy-to-style picks that make me feel instantly put-together. So, I’m obviously shopping its massive Friends and Family Sale—and I've made you the perfect edit in the process.
The brand is offering 25 percent off the entire site right now, including new arrivals, when you apply the code “COSFRIEND” at checkout, with a few exclusions. Luckily, some options I’ve had my eye on (as well as others I already own and love) are included in the discounted selection. There are the barrel-legged cargo pants I’ve worn every week since I bought them, the cobalt blue mesh flats that have changed my mind on the trend, and plenty of elegant tops that serve as easy swaps for the wardrobe basics I’ve worn all winter. The sale runs until April 2, so I recommend checking out the deals now before they sell out.
I scrolled through nearly 1,000 items to compile this list of 24 absolute must-haves. Read on for my edit—and thank me later for all the compliments you’re about to receive.
I'm always up for chic and easy ways to elevate my wardrobe, and this top fits the bill.
Bubble-hem skirts are trending, so I'm buying this bubble-hemmed dress that fits right in.
Choose this top as a great base layer on those weird in-between weather days.
I own this pair of cargo pants, and it remains my favorite purchase of 2025, so far.
This is the pair that made me fall in love with the capri pant trend.
This is the barn jacket's cool, sophisticated older sister.
Clearly COS is buying into the butter yellow color trend.
I have a few dark green items in my rotation, but I'm loving this lighter shade right now.
It doesn't get more classic than a Breton striped shirt.
I love the dark chocolate hue that this lightweight summer sweater comes in.
Sweater vests remain my favorite layering piece.
White heels are everywhere right now, so this pair is on my must-buy list.
A white button-down is a forever classic.
My favorite belt just snapped in half, so this one is in my cart.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
