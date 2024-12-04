Daisy Edgar-Jones Winterizes Her Birkenstock Sandals in a $350 Mango Coat
Dads everywhere rejoiced when the 'Twisters' star stepped out in socks and sandals.
Daisy Edgar-Jones made her stance on the socks and Birkenstock sandals debate very clear while out and about in London. For years, many have considered the combination an unforgivable fashion faux pas. Once you catch a glimpse of the British actor's chic black-on-black ensemble, however, you might find yourself swayed.
After swinging by Ottolenghi for a bite on Dec. 1, the Twisters star did some shopping in a black winter coat with a shirt-style collar from Mango. Clearly, Jones knows how to spot a killer deal because this belted, calf-length number only retails for a mere $350. For added warmth, the actor topped her Mango steal with a navy embroidered scarf from quirky British brand Hades Wool. The exact scarf she's wearing is no longer available, but the indie brand offers a wide assortment of equally whimsical designs if you'd like to match her freak.
The Normal People ingenue paired her Mango jacket with black straight-leg jeans and socks worn with black Birkenstock Arizona sandals—a grandfatherly pairing that was once considered taboo. That is, before the pandemic-era Birkenstock resurgence elevated the ugly shoe's status and led to lucrative collaborations with designers like Manolo Blahnik and Proenza Schouler. Even the habitually trend-averse Ashley Olsen co-signed the socks and sandals trend in a navy coat, Celine slides, and white cashmere socks circa November 2023. More recently, Katie Holmes proved Birkenstocks can be business casual in ivory trousers and a blue button-up in April, and Selena Gomez shopped on Black Friday in a faux-fur-lined pair.
I wasn't convinced the trend had legs, though, until I caught sight of this look from The Row's Spring 2024 show, which demonstrates how socks and sandals can be worn with a dress—a perfect example of wrong shoe theory done right. But for an everyday wearable take on the trend, Daisy Edgar-Jones and her winterized Birks are the only inspiration you need.
Shop Socks and Sandals Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Prince Harry and Prince William Avoid a Joint Appearance With Separate Diana Award Tributes
The royal brothers remembered their late mother while supporting the charity's 25th anniversary.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Winter-Coded Country Concert Outfit Ideas
This is your go-to guide for foolproof looks, from cowboy boots to denim and Western-inspired accessories.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Axe-Wielding Thieves Steal $1M of King Charles's Family Heirlooms in "Violent Robbery"
The burglars made off with some priceless antiques.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Builds a Festive Holiday Party Suit Entirely From Under-$200 Finds
She styled mixed-material pieces for a surprise store visit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez Pairs Her Bratty Fur-Trimmed Winter Coat With Sequins, Ruffles, and Strappy Louboutin Pumps
She really did look like a billion bucks in this cozy, textural outfit.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Wildly Styles the Leopard Print Coat Trend With Naked Shoes and a Birkin Bag
She piled several statement pieces into one wild look.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ariana Grande Signs Autographs in a Gigantic Sleeping Bag Coat
The pop star looked cozy as could be.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
How Rixo's Vintage-Inspired Dresses Became a Modern Celebrity Style Phenomenon
The duo behind Rixo has dressed Kate Middleton, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Hailey Bieber.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
In a Historic Victory, Alex Consani Is Crowned Model of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards
The model's big win marks an important first for her and the industry more broadly.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The 8 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2024 Gotham Awards Redefined City Chic
City chic has a whole new meaning.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zendaya Revives Her Custom Wimbledon White Louis Vuitton Streak at the 2024 Gotham Awards
The motif from her 'Challengers' era returns for awards season.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated