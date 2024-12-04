Daisy Edgar-Jones made her stance on the socks and Birkenstock sandals debate very clear while out and about in London. For years, many have considered the combination an unforgivable fashion faux pas. Once you catch a glimpse of the British actor's chic black-on-black ensemble, however, you might find yourself swayed.

After swinging by Ottolenghi for a bite on Dec. 1, the Twisters star did some shopping in a black winter coat with a shirt-style collar from Mango. Clearly, Jones knows how to spot a killer deal because this belted, calf-length number only retails for a mere $350. For added warmth, the actor topped her Mango steal with a navy embroidered scarf from quirky British brand Hades Wool. The exact scarf she's wearing is no longer available, but the indie brand offers a wide assortment of equally whimsical designs if you'd like to match her freak.

Daisy Edgar-Jones pairs a black Mango coat with matching Birkenstock sandals and socks. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Mango Woolen Coat With Belt $349.99 at Mango

The Normal People ingenue paired her Mango jacket with black straight-leg jeans and socks worn with black Birkenstock Arizona sandals—a grandfatherly pairing that was once considered taboo. That is, before the pandemic-era Birkenstock resurgence elevated the ugly shoe's status and led to lucrative collaborations with designers like Manolo Blahnik and Proenza Schouler. Even the habitually trend-averse Ashley Olsen co-signed the socks and sandals trend in a navy coat, Celine slides, and white cashmere socks circa November 2023. More recently, Katie Holmes proved Birkenstocks can be business casual in ivory trousers and a blue button-up in April, and Selena Gomez shopped on Black Friday in a faux-fur-lined pair.

I wasn't convinced the trend had legs, though, until I caught sight of this look from The Row's Spring 2024 show, which demonstrates how socks and sandals can be worn with a dress—a perfect example of wrong shoe theory done right. But for an everyday wearable take on the trend, Daisy Edgar-Jones and her winterized Birks are the only inspiration you need.

Shop Socks and Sandals Inspired by Daisy Edgar-Jones

Birkenstock Arizona Exquisite Slide Sandal $200 at Nordstrom

Falke Cotton Touch Women Socks $27 at Falke

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors