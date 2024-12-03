Zendaya Styles Birkenstock's Controversial Shoes With a $3,900 Louis Vuitton Bag
The definition of high-low fashion.
Zendaya is in her Louis Vuitton era and it shows. Yesterday, the actor stepped out twice, showing off the duality of her personal style and the duality of the designer fashion house.
On Dec. 2, Zendaya touched down in New York City, for the 2024 Gotham Awards. Her fresh-from-the-plane look was both functional and relatable. She dressed down, wearing a coordinating black track suit—a sporty staple for any stylish jet setter. Her footwear also put comfort at the forefront, with a pair of $200 Birkenstock Londons in black suede. (These are the shoe version of their famous Boston clogs).
Though the rest of her look was stereotypical "chill girl," Zendaya's handbag was the epitome of luxury. In lieu of your typical tote, she carried a boxy leather shoulder bag that was covered in a rainbow of LV logos. Dubbed the Side Trunk MM, her bag is shoppable for a cool $3,900. (Only in brown, though—her white style isn't yet available.)
A few hours later, the actor hit the red carpet in yet another Louis Vuitton design—this time, however, she was the picture of elegance. Zendaya went all-white for the event, wearing a custom design from the luxury label.
Her floor-length ivory gown featured a high neckline and spaghetti straps, with a daring open back. Styled by her longtime fashion partner Law Roach, the look was as minimal as minimal comes, with only a few glitzy rings to be seen. The star received a Spotlight Tribute for her performance in the tennis throuple drama, Challengers.
This duality is one of the many reasons Zendaya is now considered one of the greatest style stars of our time. Her day-off looks hit just as hard as her red carpet looks—something that's considered a major accomplishment in the fashion community.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
