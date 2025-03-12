Dua Lipa's Sexy, Sad-Girl Naked Dress Pairs Latex Layers With Floral Opera Gloves
The pop star's new music video is a fashion-fueled ode to losing your mind over a crush.
Name a better crossover pop duo than Dua Lipa and Jennie of Blackpink—I'll wait. Having dropped their second collaboration—a windows-down spring heartbreak anthem called "Handlebars"—earlier this week, the pair are teaming up again to release an accompanying music video.
Both pop stars are fashion darlings in their right and that certainly comes across in the bold looks they chose for the shoot. One of the video's best looks, however, appears when Dua Lipa sings her solo on the track. As pieces of shattered glass float around her, the 29-year-old croons about spiraling over a crush in a backless naked dress from Parisian brand Coperni. Festooned with three-dimensional rosettes along her neckline and hips, the outermost sheath of her Spring-Summer 2025 dress was practically transparent. Sewed underneath it was a Sabrina Carpenter-esque icy blue corset bodysuit that tapped into fall 2024's pastel obsession as well as the azure shades that are currently trending for spring 2025.
If you're familiar with Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, you might recall Kylie Jenner closing their Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show in a black ballgown and an embellished pair of opera gloves at Disneyland Paris last year. Now, an even more elaborate set of elbow-length gloves have found their way onto Dua Lipa's arms. Cut from sheer white organza, the gloves were studded with opaque flower appliqués from fingertip to bicep.
Lipa's longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco also outfitted the singer with a leaf pattern diamond choker necklace and a matching diamond ear climber as well as multiple pairs of dazzling stud earrings.
As a final flourish, a furry black jacket was added in a clear nod to the Yeti coat trend also beloved by Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The hue of her textured topper blended beautifully into the glossy sheen of her inky black hair.
At the moment, Dua Lipa's love life is going quite well following her recent engagement to actor Callum Turner. But her Coperni naked dress perfectly captures the irony of looking your most devastatingly beautiful when you're lovelorn, lonely, and filled with romantic longing. Clearly, she knows the feeling.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Prince George Will Make History and Become the First Monarch to Have This Unusual Family Trait
The 11-year-old will one day mark a major royal first.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Aritzia's Twist on Sperrys Will Send Me Overboard on Boat-Shoe Outfits
This boat shoe update works so well on dry land.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
French Girls Pair Tights and Shoes for Paris’ Sweetest Styling Trick
The look is so easy to replicate.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
The Aritzia x Sperry Collab Has Me Ready to Go Overboard on the Boat Shoe Trend
This boat shoe update works so well on dry land.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Serena Williams's Next Act? Designing the Cutest Children's Clothing for Future GOATs
The tennis champion just added a collaboration with Janie and Jack to her portfolio.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Bella Hadid Struts Saint Laurent's Fall 2025 Paris Fashion Week Show in a Blue Lace Naked Dress
The model shut down Saint Laurent in a blue lace naked dress.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Elevates a Carelessly Cool Sweater Vest With The Row's Luxe Leather Accessories
Leather accessories from The Row did all the heavy lifting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Tyla's Chanel Twist on the Skirt Suit Trend Completely Changes Her Personal Style Narrative
The singer abandoned her skintight dresses for a ladylike skirt suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Goes Boho-Chic in a Peplum Denim Jacket, Suede Boots, and a Statement Hobo Bag
The actor doused herself in trendy pieces for a night out during Paris Fashion Week.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Resurrects the Hollywood-Favorite Oversize Sunglasses Trend
Runways in Milan and Paris also want it to come back.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ana de Armas Shuts Down Paris Fashion Week in a Sheer Lace Dress and a Big Diamond Ring
The actor joined the fun at Paris Fashion Week in a sheer lace dress and sparkly accessories.
By Hanna Lustig Published