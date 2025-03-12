Dua Lipa's Sexy, Sad-Girl Naked Dress Pairs Latex Layers With Floral Opera Gloves

Name a better crossover pop duo than Dua Lipa and Jennie of Blackpink—I'll wait. Having dropped their second collaboration—a windows-down spring heartbreak anthem called "Handlebars"—earlier this week, the pair are teaming up again to release an accompanying music video.

Both pop stars are fashion darlings in their right and that certainly comes across in the bold looks they chose for the shoot. One of the video's best looks, however, appears when Dua Lipa sings her solo on the track. As pieces of shattered glass float around her, the 29-year-old croons about spiraling over a crush in a backless naked dress from Parisian brand Coperni. Festooned with three-dimensional rosettes along her neckline and hips, the outermost sheath of her Spring-Summer 2025 dress was practically transparent. Sewed underneath it was a Sabrina Carpenter-esque icy blue corset bodysuit that tapped into fall 2024's pastel obsession as well as the azure shades that are currently trending for spring 2025.

Dua Lipa sports a Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 latex dress in the music video for "Handlebars," her second collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

The 29-year-old poses in a practically backless design with a bra-inspired closure. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

If you're familiar with Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, you might recall Kylie Jenner closing their Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show in a black ballgown and an embellished pair of opera gloves at Disneyland Paris last year. Now, an even more elaborate set of elbow-length gloves have found their way onto Dua Lipa's arms. Cut from sheer white organza, the gloves were studded with opaque flower appliqués from fingertip to bicep.

Lipa's longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco also outfitted the singer with a leaf pattern diamond choker necklace and a matching diamond ear climber as well as multiple pairs of dazzling stud earrings.

Dua Lipa accessorizes her translucent dress with a diamond choker and a matching pair of organza opera gloves. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

As a final flourish, a furry black jacket was added in a clear nod to the Yeti coat trend also beloved by Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The hue of her textured topper blended beautifully into the glossy sheen of her inky black hair.

The pop star layers a furry black jacket over her sheer latex look. (Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

At the moment, Dua Lipa's love life is going quite well following her recent engagement to actor Callum Turner. But her Coperni naked dress perfectly captures the irony of looking your most devastatingly beautiful when you're lovelorn, lonely, and filled with romantic longing. Clearly, she knows the feeling.

