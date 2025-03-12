Dua Lipa's Sexy, Sad-Girl Naked Dress Pairs Latex Layers With Floral Opera Gloves

The pop star's new music video is a fashion-fueled ode to losing your mind over a crush.

Dua Lipa on the set of her new music video in a latex naked dress
(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
Hanna Lustig's avatar
By
published
in News

Name a better crossover pop duo than Dua Lipa and Jennie of Blackpink—I'll wait. Having dropped their second collaboration—a windows-down spring heartbreak anthem called "Handlebars"—earlier this week, the pair are teaming up again to release an accompanying music video.

Both pop stars are fashion darlings in their right and that certainly comes across in the bold looks they chose for the shoot. One of the video's best looks, however, appears when Dua Lipa sings her solo on the track. As pieces of shattered glass float around her, the 29-year-old croons about spiraling over a crush in a backless naked dress from Parisian brand Coperni. Festooned with three-dimensional rosettes along her neckline and hips, the outermost sheath of her Spring-Summer 2025 dress was practically transparent. Sewed underneath it was a Sabrina Carpenter-esque icy blue corset bodysuit that tapped into fall 2024's pastel obsession as well as the azure shades that are currently trending for spring 2025.

A photo of Dua Lipa sporting a Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 latex dress in the music video for "Handlebars," her second collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie.

Dua Lipa sports a Coperni Spring-Summer 2025 latex dress in the music video for "Handlebars," her second collaboration with Blackpink's Jennie.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

A photo of the 29-year-old posing in a practically backless design with a bra-inspired closure.

The 29-year-old poses in a practically backless design with a bra-inspired closure.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

If you're familiar with Coperni designers Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, you might recall Kylie Jenner closing their Spring 2025 ready-to-wear show in a black ballgown and an embellished pair of opera gloves at Disneyland Paris last year. Now, an even more elaborate set of elbow-length gloves have found their way onto Dua Lipa's arms. Cut from sheer white organza, the gloves were studded with opaque flower appliqués from fingertip to bicep.

Lipa's longtime stylist Lorenzo Posocco also outfitted the singer with a leaf pattern diamond choker necklace and a matching diamond ear climber as well as multiple pairs of dazzling stud earrings.

A photo of Dua Lipa accessorizing her translucent dress with a matching pair of organza opera gloves.

Dua Lipa accessorizes her translucent dress with a diamond choker and a matching pair of organza opera gloves.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

As a final flourish, a furry black jacket was added in a clear nod to the Yeti coat trend also beloved by Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber. The hue of her textured topper blended beautifully into the glossy sheen of her inky black hair.

A photo of the pop star layering a furry black jacket over her sheer latex look.

The pop star layers a furry black jacket over her sheer latex look.

(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)

At the moment, Dua Lipa's love life is going quite well following her recent engagement to actor Callum Turner. But her Coperni naked dress perfectly captures the irony of looking your most devastatingly beautiful when you're lovelorn, lonely, and filled with romantic longing. Clearly, she knows the feeling.

TOPICS
Hanna Lustig
Hanna Lustig
Staff Writer

Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.

Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸