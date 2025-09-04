Finding a great pair of jeans is easier said than done. Along with securing the perfect fit (a beast in of itself!), I need my jeans to add something special to my transitional outfits. Thankfully, the fall denim trends at Gap and Madewell are serving up plenty of inspiration to freshen up my collection.

When I think about denim for fall, my mind immediately goes to Gap—blame it on that viral Katseye campaign, and the fact that Hailey Bieber has stepped out in Gap jeans not once, not twice, but five times in the last month. Madewell's denim is also top of mind, thanks to its wide selection of silhouettes. Between the two retailers, I can cross off every denim trend from my fall wishlist, including baggy jeans, indigo washes, and straight-leg styles.

It's the time of year I wear jeans more than anything else, so I'm updating my rotation with fresh fall trends—and I'll be heading to Gap and Madewell to do so. To see and shop the pairs currently in my online carts, keep scrolling, and say hello to your most fabulous fall outfits yet.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors