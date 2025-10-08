A new season brings with it a pressure to buy a completely new wardrobe. It's a proven fall phenomenon, coming down with a case of the shoppies as soon as the temperatures start dropping. No one is immune—not even Marie Claire's fashion team. One morning, I posed a simple question to our Slack channel: "If you could invest in one fall 2025 fashion trend, which one would it be?" In a matter of seconds, everyone was typing.

As you would expect with a style-obsessed team, our editors had answers—and strong opinions. Luckily, they were all fall trends I had already been thinking about trying (and that people had been soft-launching around the Marie Claire office for weeks). They offer a window into each member's personal style, a taste of what's hanging in their closet, and what stands out in their inboxes amid the steady stream of launch news and new collection images from the runways in Milan and Paris. What really stood out to me from their responses, though, was how cohesive they felt altogether. There's a through line of timelessness, of pieces that can be easily integrated into their existing wardrobes, styled with elevated basics you already own.

So, if you want an easy way to cut through the noise of fall fashion trends, keep scrolling and discover what each member of our team has on their "to buy" list.

Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Shopping Editor: Suede

"Suede is a fall trend that comes back every year—this season, though, I’m taking it far more seriously. I’ve seen it in every category and shade (think slouchy bags and olive green separates), so it feels particularly exciting and fresh. There’s just something about suede that makes any outfit instantly more elevated. If I'm being honest, I blame Madewell’s suede collection for my newfound appreciation for this trend."

Ana Colon, Interim Style Director: Leopard

"Whenever I see a leopard print, I think of my great aunt. The first thing I remember learning about her was that she loved leopard prints—so, every birthday, every holiday, we'd get her a new piece to add to her extensive collection. When I saw it pop up on the Fall 2025 runways of influential brands like Khaite and Saint Laurent, I couldn't help but smile.

"Trend-wise, leopard prints feel very aligned with the '80s revival we've been picking up on, as well as the continued dominance of brown in our wardrobes. I'm embracing it (and honoring my late great aunt) this autumn, incorporating the print so it pops against some of my existing heavy-hitters. I'd style a roomy leopard mini dress over black trousers or slim-fit jeans, for instance. I also like the idea of the print peeking out of the sleeve of my preferred oversized chocolate brown coat via a glove, or of a boxy V-neck knit paired with a turtleneck. If I were feeling really bold, I'd go for a full leopard buttoned-up jacket-and-mini-skirt set with black leather boots—I have to work up to that, though."

Julia Marzovilla, Fashion Shopping Editor: Chocolate Brown

"I'm usually an all-black outfit girl, but chocolate brown is coming for the title of most-worn color this fall. In the last two weeks, I've purchased several pieces in the shade, and I've been unable to stop wearing them. Yes, it's a neutral, but chocolate brown has unlocked a slew of styling opportunities in my brain: One of my favorite color combinations to date has been pairing it with pistachio green—it's a little off-kilter, making it the perfect way for me to expand my fall fashion repertoire without feeling like I'm cosplaying as a maximalist."

Emma Childs, Fashion Features Editor: Lace

"By no means am I a hopeless romantic (too many bad first dates in New York City have turned me into a cynic). But judging by how quickly I fell head over heels for the Fall 2025 lace trend, you'd think I'm a capital-Y Yearner.

"The taken-from-the-boudoir lace-trimmed maxi dresses and teddies at Chloé's Fall 2025 show kicked off my obsession—I'm just a girl, asking to enter Chemena Kamali's boho-babe universe! Since I don't have thousands of dollars to spare on a Chloé slip dress, though, I'm adding lace into my closet this fall through pieces from brands that are more aligned with my budget (J.Crew, Reformation, and Dôen).

"Styling-wise, I've been leaning into the lace-and-windbreaker outfit trend, pairing satin tunics and lace-trimmed shorts with a slate gray Uniqlo track jacket. I also like the idea of wearing a lace long-sleeve top under a tee—T-shirt layering like a '90s skater kid, but more romantic and aligned with The Row."

Lauren Tappan, Fashion Editor: Polka Dots

"I used to think of polka dots as a warm-weather print—until I noticed the spotted pattern sprinkled across the Fall 2025 runways of Fendi, Balmain, and Isabel Marant. These top-tier labels proved that the classic design can and should be styled for chilly temperatures, too.

"I recently snagged a polka-dot skirt from Madewell, which I’ve since worn with autumn staples like trench coats, sweaters, and knee-high boots. I’m also adding a couple of other items to my wish list, like J.Crew’s Carolyn cardigan and Reformation’s Lula dress."

Halie LeSavage, Senior Fashion News Editor: Tomboy Stripes

"Ever since Kallmeyer put its $120 Wynn shirt on the Fall 2024 runway, I've seen all sorts of brands release striped tops with a boxy, cropped cut in '70s-inspired color combinations. It's a little tomboyish and a little preppy—two modes I'm always playing in, regardless of the season. With labels from The Row to Gap saying these stripes are here to stay for another season, I'm finally ready to splurge on the shirt that started it all."