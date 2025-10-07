Nordstrom Is Throwing a Huge Surprise Sale—and I'm Running to Buy These 28 Elegant Fall Finds
BRB, upgrading my wardrobe.
I come bearing good news: If you love shopping elevated fall fashion staples at a discount (who doesn't?!), Nordstrom has a massive surprise sale going on right now—and it's good.
The Fall Savings Event is your cure for early-season wardrobe boredom and the key to solving your autumnal style woes. From October 7 to October 15, Nordstrom shoppers can get up to 50% off select styles—including chic finds from fan-favorite brands like Open Edit, Vince, and Madewell. Consider this your best shot at scoring a new cashmere sweater or a timeless pair of suede boots for less before the temperature really begins to drop.
Annoyingly, it's still eighty degrees here in New York, so I'm building my dream fall wardrobe wishlist while manifesting colder days ahead. So far, it includes affordable jackets perfect for layering, a pair of must-have brown sneakers, and the perfect button-down. Lucky for me, the Fall Savings Event includes everything I need to shop the latest trends while staying true to my minimalist sensibilities.
If that all sounds like something you, too, would enjoy, keep scrolling—I found the best fall fashion picks worth buying below.
This Madewell tote is loved by several Marie Claire editors. And it's never a bad idea to upgrade your laptop bag...
Mary Jane flats are a year-round essential. They just happen to look especially good in the fall.
I would layer this slouchy knit over a white T-shirt.
Coach makes some of the best tote leather bags, bar none.
Looking for an alternative to your classic flats or loafers? Enter these burgundy mules.
White sneakers are so summer—this cream pair is definitely more fall.
Yes, summer's over—but I can't stop thinking about these under-$300 Tory Burch shoes.
These are the fall-ified version of summer's boat shoe trend.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.