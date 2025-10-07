I come bearing good news: If you love shopping elevated fall fashion staples at a discount (who doesn't?!), Nordstrom has a massive surprise sale going on right now—and it's good.

The Fall Savings Event is your cure for early-season wardrobe boredom and the key to solving your autumnal style woes. From October 7 to October 15, Nordstrom shoppers can get up to 50% off select styles—including chic finds from fan-favorite brands like Open Edit, Vince, and Madewell. Consider this your best shot at scoring a new cashmere sweater or a timeless pair of suede boots for less before the temperature really begins to drop.

Annoyingly, it's still eighty degrees here in New York, so I'm building my dream fall wardrobe wishlist while manifesting colder days ahead. So far, it includes affordable jackets perfect for layering, a pair of must-have brown sneakers, and the perfect button-down. Lucky for me, the Fall Savings Event includes everything I need to shop the latest trends while staying true to my minimalist sensibilities.

If that all sounds like something you, too, would enjoy, keep scrolling—I found the best fall fashion picks worth buying below.

