Nordstrom Just Secretly Put These Chic Fall Essentials on Major Sale
I found 26 chic pieces under $250 that look way more expensive than they are.
Welcome to the end of summer. It's a time when it might be too chilly to wear your linen pants and white dresses, but not cold enough to break out your cashmere and boots. It is, however, an excellent time to shop. Last-chance sales are everywhere now, but I'm focusing on Nordstrom's surprise end-of-summer sale.
From now until September 9 (including Labor Day Weekend and beyond), you can shop for every fall fashion essential for up to 60 percent off. To prove my point, I found a variety of autumnal sneakers, trendy jeans, lightweight sweaters, and more. Plus, a few of these items come in classic fall colors like burgundy and sage green—and none of them cost more than $250 after the discounts.
Consider this your cheat sheet for creating an elevated fall wardrobe. You can browse and shop for almost everything you need, knowing I did all the hard work (read: the scrolling) for you.
Wear these shorts with knee-high boots and a sweater for an easy fall look.
Preppy sweater vests are a fall staple.
3This sweater taps into two knitwear trends. It comes in sage green color and has a waist-defining design.
Several Marie Claire editors are obsessed with these clogs from Rothy's.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.