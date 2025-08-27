Welcome to the end of summer. It's a time when it might be too chilly to wear your linen pants and white dresses, but not cold enough to break out your cashmere and boots. It is, however, an excellent time to shop. Last-chance sales are everywhere now, but I'm focusing on Nordstrom's surprise end-of-summer sale.

From now until September 9 (including Labor Day Weekend and beyond), you can shop for every fall fashion essential for up to 60 percent off. To prove my point, I found a variety of autumnal sneakers, trendy jeans, lightweight sweaters, and more. Plus, a few of these items come in classic fall colors like burgundy and sage green—and none of them cost more than $250 after the discounts.

Consider this your cheat sheet for creating an elevated fall wardrobe. You can browse and shop for almost everything you need, knowing I did all the hard work (read: the scrolling) for you.

