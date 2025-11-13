I like to call myself a Reformation super shopper. The brand has become my go-to for yummy cashmere, elevated silk sets, and holiday party dresses. I even have search alerts set up to ensure I know about its new drops as soon as they land on the site. So trust that I was all over its latest collection, which sees Ref do what it does best: make chic pieces that will no doubt take over your Instagram feeds over the coming weeks.

Fresh off a collaboration with all-time It Girl Camille Rowe, Reformation is leaning into dainty velvet midis and backless silk tops that will pair perfectly with a coordinating (and comfy) pair of silk trousers. It's also offering new takes on classic, including plenty of dresses perfect for your next winter wedding and enough party-ready shoes to refresh your wardrobe. (Pro tip: Never, ever skip Reformation's footwear section.)

If you're ready to upgrade your winter wardrobe rotation (and add a touch of sparkle to your life), keep scrolling. These Reformation pieces are bound to sell out before the Black Friday deals kick in, so you'll want to secure your cart now.

