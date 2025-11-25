I’m Breaking My November No-Buy Challenge for Reformation’s Just-Debuted Black Friday Sale
The discounts just hit the site.
I'll be honest: I wasn't planning on shopping Reformation's 2025 Black Friday sale. But as of today, I have officially changed my mind. Because these just-dropped deals are, frankly, too good to pass up.
This morning, I began pulling products from Reformation's website with the intent to build out this story—not shop for myself. Unfortunately, my willpower lasted only a few minutes. Before I knew it, I was mentally checking off item after item that would soon be in my shopping cart: cashmere knits, plenty of cool-girl denim, and wedding guest-ready dresses co-signed by Marie Claire editors.
Thankfully for my bank account, all of these pieces—and thousands more—are now on sale. Starting Tuesday, November 25, the brand is offering shoppers 25 percent off sitewide, meaning everything (I repeat: everything) will be a whole lot cheaper. Jeans! Bags! The sale has it all. Spoiler: The deals will run through Cyber Monday. Ahead, see which items are already in my cart.
Shop Reformation's Best Black Friday Deals
These wide-leg jeans have held a starring role in my closet since I first bought them last spring. Black Friday feels like a good excuse to buy a second pair.
Fashion Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla swore by the Olina cropped linen pants all summer, so this silky pair is on her mind for winter.
Suede jackets continue to trend, and this one shot to the top of my must-buy list.
I'm officially in my long necklace era. And this tasseled beauty would be the perfect addition to my growing collection.
Each season, Reformation ramps up its accessory offerings even further. This fall, that means buckled shoulder bags that feel straight out of 2005.
Taylor Swift loves this sweater, and now, so do I.
One thing about me: I simply cannot pass up a good button-down. Usually, I go for boyfriend styles, but something about this tailored design is really speaking to me.
My standard Going Out Uniform typically consists of: a mesh top, black bra, and high-rise jeans. I can already tell this asymmetrical blouse will soon lead the pack.
The peep-toe shoe trend has, thus far, been picked up by brands such as Tory Burch, Jimmy Choo, and Fendi. Now, you can officially add Reformation to that list.
Tap into this season's ongoing preppy trend with this argyle knit.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.