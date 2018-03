See All the Best Looks from the 2018 Oscars Red Carpet

Throughout this year's award season, the red carpet has become a platform for movements like #MeToo and #TimesUp. Tonight, Oscars-goers will lend their focus to eliminating gun violence by wearing orange pins in support of victims of the tragic shooting in Parkland, Florida. Hollywood's leading men have also kicked off the #AskMoreofHim initiative. See how celebrities are showing their support on the Oscars red carpet through their gorgeous fashion choices ahead, and keep up with us here as we report on the biggest night in film.