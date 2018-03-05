Today's Top Stories
The Most Scandalous Dresses on the Oscars Red Carpet

High leg slits, plunging necklines, and cutouts galore.

The Oscars red carpet always promises some big fashion moments: There will be hits, misses, and, of course, looks that push the will-there-be-a-wardrobe-malfunction envelope. Here, the outfits with the highest leg slits, lowest necklines, and nakedest vibes.

Nicole Kidman
Taraji P. Henson

In custom Vera Wang

St. Vincent

In Saint Laurent Spring 2018 RTW

Blanca Blanco
Blanca Blanco
Samara Weaving

In Schiaparelli

Betty Gabriel

In Tony Ward

Lindsey Vonn
Zendaya

In Giambattista Valli Spring 2018

Margot Robbie

In custom Chanel Haute Couture

Jennifer Lawrence

In Christian Dior Pre-Fall 2018

Eiza Gonzalez

In Ralph Lauren Spring 2018 RTW

Leslie Bibb

In J. Mendel Pre-Fall 2018

Abbie Cornish
Kelly Marie Tran
Gal Gadot

In Givenchy Spring 2018 Couture

