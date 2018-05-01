Today's Top Stories
1
Michelle Wolf's Most Brutal WHCD Jokes
2
'Westworld' Season 2 Timelines Guide
3
A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
4
The Best Pics From Our Fresh Faces Party
5
The Best Ryan Movies Ranked by Hotness

The 20 Best Items from J.Crew's Half-Off Sale to Shop Right Now

Um, $7 earrings? Yes, please.

Getty Images

If you, like me, have previously run the other way at the first mention of J.Crew because of the brand's "preppy" reputation and high price tag, newsflash: We're both missing out. The clothing retailer is currently having a major sale with a plethora of items on offer for an additional 50 percent off. That includes a $14 bodysuit and the leather satchel of my dreams. Shop the best of the sale before it ends on May 3, ahead.

1 of 20
Courtesy
Gold Chandelier Earrings

J.Crew, $15

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2 of 20
Courtesy
A Breathable Blazer

J.Crew, $100

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 20
Courtesy
A Wrap Cami Bodysuit

J.Crew, $33

SHOP IT

Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 20
Courtesy
High-Waisted Leggings

New Balance x J.Crew, $60

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 20
Courtesy
A Classic Shirtdress

J.Crew, $70

SHOP IT

Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 20
Courtesy
A Monogrammable Leather Circle Bag

J.Crew, $100

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 20
Courtesy
A Knit Wrap Dress

J.Crew, $70

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
8 of 20
Courtesy
A Leather Hobo Bag

J.Crew, $150

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 20
Courtesy
A Wide-Leg Strapless Jumpsuit

J.Crew, $204

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 20
Courtesy
A Striped Leather Pouch

J.Crew, $35

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 20
Courtesy
A Flattering Ribbed Bodysuit

J.Crew, $14

SHOP IT

Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 20
Courtesy
A Vintage One-Piece Swimsuit

J.Crew, $66

SHOP IT

Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 20
Courtesy
A Pack of Face Wipes

J.Crew, $8

SHOP IT

Twenty percent off of these life-savers, no code necessary.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 20
Courtesy
An Off-the-Shoulder Tie-Neck Top

J.Crew, $20

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 20
Courtesy
A Belted Knit Dress

J.Crew, $60

SHOP IT

An office staple that's already 31 percent off!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 20
Courtesy
A Pin-Striped Wrap Top

J.Crew, $30

SHOP IT

Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 20
Courtesy
A Jean Dress

J.Crew, $60

SHOP IT

Hello, 32 percent off!

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 20
Courtesy
Classic Sneakers

J.Crew, $65

SHOP IT

Select colors 15 percent off.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 20
Courtesy
High-Rise Jeans

J.Crew, $42

SHOP IT

This super flattering pair is already 66 percent off.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 20
Courtesy
An Embroidered Midi Skirt

J.Crew, $70

SHOP IT

Twenty-eight percent off this baby.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Next
Target's New Opalhouse Home Collection Is a Dream—and Mostly Under $30
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Yes, I Actually Bought Those Sketchy No-Rip Tights
Meet the Women Who Make Your Favorite Shoes
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 A Comprehensive Timeline of Met Gala Dresses
Royals vs. Kentucky Derby Hats: Can You Tell?
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Shop Sarah Jessica Parker's New Bridal Collection
Kate Middleton Nods to Princess Diana
Chromat Makes Clothes for All Sizes and Identities
The Best Street Style From Coachella 2018
See the Nakedest Celebrity Outfits of All Time