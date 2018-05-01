The 20 Best Items from J.Crew's Half-Off Sale to Shop Right Now

Um, $7 earrings? Yes, please.
If you, like me, have previously run the other way at the first mention of J.Crew because of the brand's "preppy" reputation and high price tag, newsflash: We're both missing out. The clothing retailer is currently having a major sale with a plethora of items on offer for an additional 50 percent off. That includes a $14 bodysuit and the leather satchel of my dreams. Shop the best of the sale before it ends on May 3, ahead.
J.Crew, $15
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $100
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $33
Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
New Balance x J.Crew, $60
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $70
Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $100
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $70
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $150
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $204
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $35
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $14
Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $66
Extra 25 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $8
Twenty percent off of these life-savers, no code necessary.
J.Crew, $20
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $60
An office staple that's already 31 percent off!
J.Crew, $30
Extra 50 percent off with the code, "Hooray."
J.Crew, $60
Hello, 32 percent off!
J.Crew, $65
Select colors 15 percent off.
J.Crew, $42
This super flattering pair is already 66 percent off.
J.Crew, $70
Twenty-eight percent off this baby.