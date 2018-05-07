Beyonce Met Gala 2015
All the Celebs With Never-Ending Trains at the Met Gala That Have Us Staring as They Walk Away

Look back at it.

We love nothing more than a gown with a gorgeous train and the 2018 Met Gala is giving us what we want. Amal Clooney chose a dramatic floral ensemble while Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wore a custom H&M dress with a flowy silver train. Of course, we all did a double take as the celebrities walked up the Met Gala stairs. This was the perfect spot for stars to look over their shoulders and give us that signature red carpet pose. Take a look at all the stunning trains, ahead, that say "look back at it"—it'll be hard to choose your favorite.

Amal Clooney

Wearing Richard Quinn.

Diane Kruger
Bella Hadid
Gabrielle Union
Lili Reinhart
Kate Bosworth

Wearing an Oscar de la Renta gown, Tacori jewelry, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and carrying a Jeffrey Levinson clutch.

Ming Xi
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rita Ora
Jasmine Sanders
