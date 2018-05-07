All the Celebs With Never-Ending Trains at the Met Gala That Have Us Staring as They Walk Away

We love nothing more than a gown with a gorgeous train and the 2018 Met Gala is giving us what we want. Amal Clooney chose a dramatic floral ensemble while Riverdale star Lili Reinhart wore a custom H&M dress with a flowy silver train. Of course, we all did a double take as the celebrities walked up the Met Gala stairs. This was the perfect spot for stars to look over their shoulders and give us that signature red carpet pose. Take a look at all the stunning trains, ahead, that say "look back at it"—it'll be hard to choose your favorite.