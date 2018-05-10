Models Are Taking Over the Cannes Film Festival

Hollywood’s biggest stars are at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and that includes supermodels. Irina Shayk was one of the first to walk the red carpet, while Bella Hadid attended the photocall for Magnum. All the ladies have dressed to impress so far, and it won’t be long before the rest of the models touch down in the French Riviera. See who has arrived so far—and their enviable outfit choices—below.