Models Are Taking Over the Cannes Film Festival

And their outfits are, naturally, on point.

Getty Images

Hollywood’s biggest stars are at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and that includes supermodels. Irina Shayk was one of the first to walk the red carpet, while Bella Hadid attended the photocall for Magnum. All the ladies have dressed to impress so far, and it won’t be long before the rest of the models touch down in the French Riviera. See who has arrived so far—and their enviable outfit choices—below.

1 Bella Hadid
Getty Images
2 Irina Shayk
Getty Images
3 Stella Maxwell
Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli Couture, Christian Louboutin shoes, Chopard jewelry

4 Josephine Skriver
Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, Gianvito Rossi shoes, Chopard jewelry

5 Irina Shayk
Getty Images

In Atelier Versace gown, gold Versace sandals, Chopard jewelry

6 Thylane Blondeau
Getty Images

In Alberta Ferretti

7 Sui He
Getty Images
