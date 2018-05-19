Today's Top Stories
All the Stars Saved Their Best Dresses for the Royal Wedding Reception

They changed into red carpet-worthy looks for the party.

Instagram user danasupnick

Now that the royal wedding church service is over, it’s time to party. Stars (and royals) are now attending the evening reception to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The guests ditched their proper attires and fascinators for more red carpet-worthy dresses and beaded ensembles. Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra were the first to share their looks, though we know there will be more. As for Meghan herself? She wore an elegant silk crepe Stella McCartney halter dress with Aquazzura heels to the reception. See all the outfit changes so far, ahead.

1 Serena Williams

The tennis star changed into a Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino dress and Bulgari jewels. Earlier in the day, Serena wore a pretty in pink look by Atelier Versace to the ceremony.

3 Priyanka Chopra

After wearing a purple Vivienne Westwood ensemble and Phillips Tracey fascinator, the Bollywood star ditched her polish outfit for a fun, beaded dress by Dior.

Follow along here as we report on the royal wedding in real-time—from the dress to the tiara to Harry and Meghan's most adorable moments.

