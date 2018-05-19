They changed into red carpet-worthy looks for the party.
Now that the royal wedding church service is over, it’s time to party. Stars (and royals) are now attending the evening reception to celebrate Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The guests ditched their proper attires and fascinators for more red carpet-worthy dresses and beaded ensembles. Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra were the first to share their looks, though we know there will be more. As for Meghan herself? She wore an elegant silk crepe Stella McCartney halter dress with Aquazzura heels to the reception. See all the outfit changes so far, ahead.