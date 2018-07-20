Getty Images Tyler Joe
Call it
the month of deals, but Nordstrom's anniversary sale is the biggest one yet. From July 20-August 5, hundreds of items are discounted on the site—which means it's even harder to decide what's worth the time spent perusing through and, you know, the money. Between the great transitional pieces, chic oil diffusers, and that Santal 33 perfume, we've curated a roundup of the fashion, beauty, and home items you don't want to miss. Shop these and more favorites before they sell out, ahead.
View Gallery
39 Photos
1 of 39
A Drape Front Blouse for Work and the Weekends
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
3 of 39
Cool Hexagon Gold Hoops
Rebecca Minkoff, $32 SHOP IT
Originally $48
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
4 of 39
A Floral Silk Dress
Rebecca Taylor, $250 SHOP IT
Originally $375
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
5 of 39
A Sleek Carry-On
Herschel, $100 SHOP IT
Originally $150
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
6 of 39
A Monogrammed Marble and Wood Serving Board
Cathy's Concepts, $42 SHOP IT
Originally $63
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
7 of 39
An Elegant Aromatherapy Diffuser
Serene House, $26 SHOP IT
Originally $40
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
9 of 39
A Leather Bucket Bag
Madewell, $130 SHOP IT
Originally $198
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
10 of 39
A Three-Piece Fragrance Collection
Jo Malone, $45 SHOP IT
Originally $60
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
11 of 39
Mules That Match with Everything
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
12 of 39
A Stylish Faux Leather Jacket
BB Dakota, $70 SHOP IT
Originally $105
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
13 of 39
A Sophisticated Floral Tunic Dress
Alice + Olivia, $294 SHOP IT
Originally $440
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
14 of 39
A Great-Smelling Mini Candle Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
15 of 39
A Cozy Sweater Because Fall Is Coming (Sorry)
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
16 of 39
Classic White Booties
Marc Fisher LTD, $125 SHOP IT
Originally $189
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
17 of 39
A Go-To Blouse for Work
Vince Camuto, $59 SHOP IT
Originally $89
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
18 of 39
A Leather Bag with Lots of Pockets
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
19 of 39
A Pair of Year-Round Booties
Vince Camuto, $100 SHOP IT
Originally $150
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
20 of 39
A Chic Leather Biker Jacket
Badgley Mischka, $300 SHOP IT
Originally $495
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
22 of 39
A Contemporary Wall Mirror
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
25 of 39
A Vintage Menswear-Inspired Coat
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
26 of 39
A Lavender Skincare Duo
Rodin Olio Lusso, $89 SHOP IT
Originally $125
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
27 of 39
An Easy Shift Dress
Astr the Label, $45 SHOP IT
Originally $68
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
28 of 39
A Bohemian Drop Necklace
Argento Vivo, $40 SHOP IT
Originally $65
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
29 of 39
High Rise Cropped Pants to Complete Your All-Black Uniform
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
30 of 39
A Santal 33 & Rose 31 Travel Spray Set
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below