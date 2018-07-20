Today's Top Stories
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale Is Here and I Want Everything

No Santal 33 gets left behind.

Call it the month of deals, but Nordstrom's anniversary sale is the biggest one yet. From July 20-August 5, hundreds of items are discounted on the site—which means it's even harder to decide what's worth the time spent perusing through and, you know, the money. Between the great transitional pieces, chic oil diffusers, and that Santal 33 perfume, we've curated a roundup of the fashion, beauty, and home items you don't want to miss. Shop these and more favorites before they sell out, ahead.

1 of 39
A Drape Front Blouse for Work and the Weekends

Gibson, $46

Originally $68

2 of 39
An Assortment of Scents

Diptyque, $55

Originally $75

3 of 39
Cool Hexagon Gold Hoops

Rebecca Minkoff, $32

Originally $48

4 of 39
A Floral Silk Dress

Rebecca Taylor, $250

Originally $375

5 of 39
A Sleek Carry-On

Herschel, $100

Originally $150

6 of 39
A Monogrammed Marble and Wood Serving Board

Cathy's Concepts, $42

Originally $63

7 of 39
An Elegant Aromatherapy Diffuser

Serene House, $26

Originally $40

8 of 39
An Easy Cotton Bodysuit

Felina, $21

Originally $32

9 of 39
A Leather Bucket Bag

Madewell, $130

Originally $198

10 of 39
A Three-Piece Fragrance Collection

Jo Malone, $45

Originally $60

11 of 39
Mules That Match with Everything

Vince, $195

Originally $295

12 of 39
A Stylish Faux Leather Jacket

BB Dakota, $70

Originally $105

13 of 39
A Sophisticated Floral Tunic Dress

Alice + Olivia, $294

Originally $440

14 of 39
A Great-Smelling Mini Candle Set

Voluspa, $16

Originally $24

15 of 39
A Cozy Sweater Because Fall Is Coming (Sorry)

BP, $32

Originally $49

16 of 39
Classic White Booties

Marc Fisher LTD, $125

Originally $189

17 of 39
A Go-To Blouse for Work

Vince Camuto, $59

Originally $89

18 of 39
A Leather Bag with Lots of Pockets

Frye, $266

Originally $398

19 of 39
A Pair of Year-Round Booties

Vince Camuto, $100

Originally $150

20 of 39
A Chic Leather Biker Jacket

Badgley Mischka, $300

Originally $495

21 of 39
Pointy-Toe Mules

AGL, $240

Originally $365

22 of 39
A Contemporary Wall Mirror

Era Home, $30

Originally $48

23 of 39
A New Pair of Sunnies

Diff, $57

Originally $85

24 of 39
A Sporty Tote Bag

Adidas, $60

Originally $80

25 of 39
A Vintage Menswear-Inspired Coat

Mural, $99

Originally $148

26 of 39
A Lavender Skincare Duo

Rodin Olio Lusso, $89

Originally $125

27 of 39
An Easy Shift Dress

Astr the Label, $45

Originally $68

28 of 39
A Bohemian Drop Necklace

Argento Vivo, $40

Originally $65

29 of 39
High Rise Cropped Pants to Complete Your All-Black Uniform

J.Crew, $53

Originally $80

30 of 39
A Santal 33 & Rose 31 Travel Spray Set

Le Labo, $95

