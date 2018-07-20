Call it the month of deals, but Nordstrom's anniversary sale is the biggest one yet. From July 20-August 5, hundreds of items are discounted on the site—which means it's even harder to decide what's worth the time spent perusing through and, you know, the money. Between the great transitional pieces, chic oil diffusers, and that Santal 33 perfume, we've curated a roundup of the fashion, beauty, and home items you don't want to miss. Shop these and more favorites before they sell out, ahead.