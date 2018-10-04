In case you haven’t heard, Saks kicked off its friends and family sale this week. So what are the deals? You’ll receive 25 percent off a selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories while selected pieces of jewelry are 20 percent off. To make the process easier for you, the website even shows you the original price vs. the sale price—less calculations equals more time to shop, right?

Since no one has the time to peruse through all the items, I narrowed down my favorite pieces under $150 ahead. Shop directly from my list or use it as a jumping off point to find your next fall sweater or boot. The sale ends Oct. 8, so don't let that item hang out in your checkout cart for long.