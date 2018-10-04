image
Saks Is Having a Friends and Family Sale and These Are the Best Items Under $150

I've been waiting for this.

image
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

In case you haven’t heard, Saks kicked off its friends and family sale this week. So what are the deals? You’ll receive 25 percent off a selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories while selected pieces of jewelry are 20 percent off. To make the process easier for you, the website even shows you the original price vs. the sale price—less calculations equals more time to shop, right?

Since no one has the time to peruse through all the items, I narrowed down my favorite pieces under $150 ahead. Shop directly from my list or use it as a jumping off point to find your next fall sweater or boot. The sale ends Oct. 8, so don't let that item hang out in your checkout cart for long.

1 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Cutout Sweater

Rebecca Minkoff cold-shoulder sweatshirt, $88 $66

SHOP IT

2 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Black Jeans

Rag & Bone high-rise jeans, $195 $146

SHOP IT

3 of 20
image
Courtesy
A White Dress

Rebecca Taylor textured dress, $295, $133

SHOP IT

4 of 20
image
Courtesy
An Office-Appropriate Tank Top

Joie tank top, $198 $89

SHOP IT

5 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Red Heels

Schutz leather sandals, $200 $150

SHOP IT

6 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Star Print Sweater

Rails star sweater, $168 $126

SHOP IT

7 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Sequin Dress

Aidan Mattox sequin dress, $245 $147

SHOP IT

8 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Knotted T-Shirt Dress

Theory striped knot dress, $225 $68

SHOP IT

9 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Floral Wrap Top

Diane von Furstenberg wrap blouse, $298 $134

SHOP IT

10 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Glittery Sock Sneaker

Loeffler Randall knit sneaker, $295 $89

SHOP IT

11 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Lace Top

Cami NYC cutout blouse, $198, $149

SHOP IT

12 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Leggings

Splendid faux leather leggings, $98 $74

SHOP IT

13 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Trendy Tote Bag

Elizabeth and James bodega bag, $195 $146

SHOP IT

14 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Turtleneck Top

Paige bell-sleeve sweater, $128 $96

SHOP IT

15 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Feminine Dress

Draper James love circle dress, $135 $101

SHOP IT

16 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Pair of Chunky Boots

Kendall + Kylie ankle boots, $150 $113

SHOP IT

17 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Striped T-shirt Dress

A.L.C. stripe T-shirt dress, $195 $88

SHOP IT

18 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Linen Blouse

Splendid linen stripe blouse, $108 $57

SHOP IT

19 of 20
image
Courtesy
A Cozy Pair of Slippers

Minnie Rose slippers, $418 $111

SHOP IT

20 of 20
image
Courtesy
A One-Shoulder Top

Alice & Olivia one-shoulder top, $275 $124

SHOP IT

