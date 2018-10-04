I've been waiting for this.
In case you haven’t heard, Saks kicked off its friends and family sale this week. So what are the deals? You’ll receive 25 percent off a selection of clothes, shoes, and accessories while selected pieces of jewelry are 20 percent off. To make the process easier for you, the website even shows you the original price vs. the sale price—less calculations equals more time to shop, right?
Since no one has the time to peruse through all the items, I narrowed down my favorite pieces under $150 ahead. Shop directly from my list or use it as a jumping off point to find your next fall sweater or boot. The sale ends Oct. 8, so don't let that item hang out in your checkout cart for long.
Rebecca Minkoff cold-shoulder sweatshirt,
$88 $66
Rag & Bone high-rise jeans,
$195 $146
Rebecca Taylor textured dress,
$295, $133
Joie tank top,
$198 $89
Schutz leather sandals,
$200 $150
Rails star sweater,
$168 $126
Aidan Mattox sequin dress,
$245 $147
Theory striped knot dress,
$225 $68
Diane von Furstenberg wrap blouse,
$298 $134
Loeffler Randall knit sneaker,
$295 $89
Cami NYC cutout blouse,
$198, $149
Splendid faux leather leggings,
$98 $74
Elizabeth and James bodega bag,
$195 $146
Paige bell-sleeve sweater,
$128 $96
Draper James love circle dress,
$135 $101
Kendall + Kylie ankle boots,
$150 $113
A.L.C. stripe T-shirt dress,
$195 $88
Splendid linen stripe blouse,
$108 $57
Minnie Rose slippers,
$418 $111
Alice & Olivia one-shoulder top,
$275 $124