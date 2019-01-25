I'm sorry, but it's time.
When buying workout clothes, always remember two things: Don't skimp on buying proper workout leggings, and invest in a comfortable sports bra. The right workout bottoms will wick away sweat and contain stretch for movement, whether you're cycling or doing barre. Not sure where to start or what brands to invest in? I've done the research and found you ten pairs to choose from.
Take a look at the list below and see if any strikes your fancy. I've tried to find something for everyone at every price point, whether you're a yogi looking for a new pair of leggings or a casual gym-goer who's searching for athleisure-inspired bottoms.
Alo was started in Los Angeles in 2007 and has cultivated a devout following, from yoga enthusiasts to celebrities like Gigi Hadid. Alo offers pretty yoga gear like this pair of color-blocked leggings that is engineered to lift, sculpt, contour, and smooth. Of course, it also has moisture-wicking abilities. This is one stylish pair you won't be afraid to wear for a post-workout brunch.
Commando's basic black control leggings are ones you can wear every day, whether you're working out or not. They can be worn with a cute sports bra and hoodie, or under a pair of roomy sweats if you need an extra layer for winter. Reviews for this pair of leggings range from "it's so comfortable" to "very formfitting."
If your ideal workout is a circuit training class lead by an former drill sergeant, get Nike's Pro HyperCool tights. They're specifically made for high-intensity training and competition. Mesh panels line the outer thighs and lower legs for enhanced breathability, while a wide, high-rise waistband provides support and coverage.
If you don't want spend more than, say, $30 on leggings, that's fine—there are still so many good options out there within your budget, like this moto-style bottom that's only $20. It has the same comfort and sweat-wicking properties as leggings from Nike or Under Armour, but for half the price.
Beyoncé's Ivy Park line offers a range of affordable athleisure styles, including these cool and sexy mesh panel leggings. The material provides ventilation during your workouts and a confident flash of skin on your days off. I already own several Ivy Park pieces, so I won't hesitate to scoop these up too.
Fashion meets technology with this pair of futuristic leggings. It's made of nylon and spandex, so it'll stretch and move with your body, whether you're hiking or running around town completing errands. If you decide to buy it, it'll be the coolest pair of leggings in your dresser.
Beyond Yoga partnered with design brand Poketo to create a printed legging that's funky and colorful. The geometric shapes sets this pair of leggings apart from the black and gray pairs, while the material itself is super smooth and soft. If you appreciate a good print, you'll love this pair.
Try these black-and-white leggins from Good American. It ranges from a size extra small to 3X, and you can wear it with a hoodie, sneakers, and fanny pack for a sporty athleisure look.
Outdoor Voices has quickly captured the hearts of fitness Instagrammers everywhere with its trendy workout gear and tag line: Doing Things. If you're looking for a lightweight pair that doesn't trap sweat while you run, box, or spin, this polkadot option is for you. It'll be a nice addition to all your black bottoms!
This is Under Armour's best-selling pair of leggings, thanks to the comfort, support, and coverage it provides. The legging even has a hidden secure pocket for your key. Meanwhile, the material is moisture-wicking, so sweat all you want—it'll dry quickly. There's no need to do the sniff test either; it has anti-odor technology.
