When buying workout clothes, always remember two things: Don't skimp on buying proper workout leggings, and invest in a comfortable sports bra. The right workout bottoms will wick away sweat and contain stretch for movement, whether you're cycling or doing barre. Not sure where to start or what brands to invest in? I've done the research and found you ten pairs to choose from.

Take a look at the list below and see if any strikes your fancy. I've tried to find something for everyone at every price point, whether you're a yogi looking for a new pair of leggings or a casual gym-goer who's searching for athleisure-inspired bottoms.