The Best Fall 2019 Runway Looks From Paris Fashion Week

You'll love Dior's "Sisterhood Is Global" tees.

image
Getty Images

Finally, we've made it to the last city of fashion month: Paris. There's something magical about the city of love and the runways are sparkling with that Parisian magic. At Dior, Creative Cirector Maria Grazia Chiuri once again made her feminist advocacy clear by sending models out in "Sister Is Global" tees while Saint Laurent gave us all the edginess and black outfit inspo we need. The shows, so far, have set the bar for the rest of fashion week. Check out our favorite runway looks, ahead.

•••

1 of 17
image
Getty Images
Christian Dior
2 of 17
image
Getty Images
Christian Dior
3 of 17
image
Getty Images
Christian Dior
4 of 17
image
Getty Images
Christian Dior
5 of 17
image
Getty Images
Christian Dior
6 of 17
image
Getty Images
Saint Laurent
7 of 17
image
Getty Images
Saint Laurent
8 of 17
image
Getty Images
Saint Laurent
9 of 17
image
Getty Images
Marine Serre
10 of 17
image
Getty Images
Marine Serre
11 of 17
image
Getty Images
Marine Serre
12 of 17
image
Getty Images
Marine Serre
13 of 17
image
Getty Images
Marine Serre
14 of 17
image
Getty Images
Faith Connexion
15 of 17
image
Getty Images
Koche
16 of 17
image
Getty Images
Koche
17 of 17
image
Getty Images
Koche
