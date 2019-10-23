Consider it a mid-week miracle.
Whether you’re in the market for a fresh pair of white sneakers, sweatpants that are acceptable to wear outside the house, or a sleek backpack for commuting from the office to the gym, Adidas has something for everybody (including those recently-revived pool slides you wore back in middle school—chic!). And from now until October 24, the brand is offering 20 percent off of all that and more with the promo code "FALLSALE."
Since the sale ends tomorrow, we did the work for you and rounded up our favorite deals, below.
$130
$104
With a sock-like fit and a cushioned midsole, these sneakers deftly strike a balance between form and function.
$30$24
Raise your hand if you owned these slides back in the late '90s? Well, good news: They’re making a comeback.
$45$36
These sweatpants are practically begging for a Netflix and chill session.
$110
$88
Go ahead, give your outfit a stylish flair with Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers.
$20
$16
Can you ever have too many pairs of workout socks? We don’t think so.
$150
$120
Winter is coming, and this plush jacket will keep you warm all season long.
$230
$184
Sneakers, but make 'em fashion. Fun fact: Stella McCartney co-designed this pair of Ultraboosts.
$25$20
Not only will this sports bra give you plenty of support, but you'll actually want to show it off during that hot yoga class.
$100
$80
Psst...this gym bag can also double as a carry-on for a long weekend out of town.
$50
$40
If you want to treat the special guy in your life to some new threads, feast your eyes on this sleek and cozy track jacket. He's likely going to wear this everywhere—and we mean everywhere.
•••
