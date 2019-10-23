The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Adidas Is Having Another Incredible Sale on Sneakers, Clothing, and Accessories

Consider it a mid-week miracle.

image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Whether you’re in the market for a fresh pair of white sneakers, sweatpants that are acceptable to wear outside the house, or a sleek backpack for commuting from the office to the gym, Adidas has something for everybody (including those recently-revived pool slides you wore back in middle school—chic!). And from now until October 24, the brand is offering 20 percent off of all that and more with the promo code "FALLSALE."

Since the sale ends tomorrow, we did the work for you and rounded up our favorite deals, below.

1 NMD_R1 Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
$65.00
SHOP IT

$130
$104

With a sock-like fit and a cushioned midsole, these sneakers deftly strike a balance between form and function. 

2 Adissage Slides
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$30
$24

Raise your hand if you owned these slides back in the late '90s? Well, good news: They’re making a comeback. 

3 3-Stripes Joggers
Adidas
SHOP IT

$45
$36

These sweatpants are practically begging for a Netflix and chill session.  

4 Stan Smith Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$110
$88

Go ahead, give your outfit a stylish flair with Adidas’ iconic Stan Smith sneakers. 

5 Superlite Super-No-Show Socks 6 Pairs
Courtesy
Adidas
$18.00
SHOP IT

$20
$16

Can you ever have too many pairs of workout socks? We don’t think so.  

6 NUVIC Jacket
Adidas
SHOP IT

$150
$120

Winter is coming, and this plush jacket will keep you warm all season long.  

7 Ultraboost Shoes
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$230
$184

Sneakers, but make 'em fashion. Fun fact: Stella McCartney co-designed this pair of Ultraboosts. 

8 Don't Rest Alphaskin Sports Bra
Adidas
SHOP IT

$25
$20

Not only will this sports bra give you plenty of support, but you'll actually want to show it off during that hot yoga class.  

9 Favorites Duffel Bag
Courtesy
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100
$80

Psst...this gym bag can also double as a carry-on for a long weekend out of town. 

10 3-Stripes Tricot Track Jacket
Adidas
SHOP IT

$50
$40

If you want to treat the special guy in your life to some new threads, feast your eyes on this sleek and cozy track jacket. He's likely going to wear this everywhere—and we mean everywhere.

•••

