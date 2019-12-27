Everlane's Farewell Sale Is Nothing Short of Epic

Attention, Everlane shoppers: The event you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Right now, your favorite destination for sustainable staples is having its highly anticipated Choose What You Pay Winter Event. Everlane puts transparency first and foremost, so the brand offers three discounted prices and tells you exactly what that money goes toward. Simply pick the best price for you, and you’ll walk away with some big savings.



If you shop a lot at Everlane (um, hi, guilty), you might notice the site regularly has a Choose What You Pay section. However, this sale has everything—from shoes and winter jackets to the brand’s affordable cashmere. Oh, and did we mention Everlane’s also offering up to 50 percent off some of the year’s biggest pieces in its final sale section? We know you don’t have all day to shop, so we’re sharing our 10 favorite finds below.