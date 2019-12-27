image
Everlane's Farewell Sale Is Nothing Short of Epic

Everlane's Farewell Sale Is Nothing Short of Epic

Sweaters! Shoes! Jeans!

image
Everlane

Attention, Everlane shoppers: The event you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Right now, your favorite destination for sustainable staples is having its highly anticipated Choose What You Pay Winter Event. Everlane puts transparency first and foremost, so the brand offers three discounted prices and tells you exactly what that money goes toward. Simply pick the best price for you, and you’ll walk away with some big savings.

If you shop a lot at Everlane (um, hi, guilty), you might notice the site regularly has a Choose What You Pay section. However, this sale has everything—from shoes and winter jackets to the brand’s affordable cashmere. Oh, and did we mention Everlane’s also offering up to 50 percent off some of the year’s biggest pieces in its final sale section? We know you don’t have all day to shop, so we’re sharing our 10 favorite finds below.

1 The Clean Silk Blouson Shirt
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$110
$77-$99

Want to up your work wardrobe come 2020? This clean silk top is just as pretty as it is practical. 

2 The Cashmere Crew
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$100
$75-$85

As far as we’re concerned, there’s only one thing better than Everlane’s popular $100 cashmere: Everlane’s popular $100 cashmere on sale. 

3 The Boss Flat
everlane everlane.com
$165.00
SHOP IT

$165
$99-$132

While you may not be able to walk a mile in your boss’ shoes, you can give Everlane’s Boss Flats a spin. With a pointed toe and slightly elevated heel, these flats are bound to put some pep in your step. 

4 The Relaxed Chino
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$58
$38-$50

Everlane’s chino have the comfort of traditional jeans and the style of work trousers. Translation? They’re pretty much the perfect pants. 

5 The Cashmere Square Turtleneck
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$165
$124-$141

Turtlenecks are the unofficial sweater of winter, and this cashmere style does not disappoint. 

6 The Denim Jacket
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$88
$53-$71

Trust us, Everlane’s denim jacket will become a wardrobe staple in no time. 

7 The Editor Boot
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$225
$158-$203

Give your wardrobe a cool-girl flair with a pair of fresh, white booties.

8 The Re:Down® Puffy Puff
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$168
$118-$152

Winter is not coming—it’s already here. If you need an extra layer, Everlane’s eco-conscious puffer will have you looking and doing good. 

9 The Texture Cotton V-Neck
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$85
$43

Want to save even more? Check out Everlane's final sale section, where you can take up to 50 percent off the brand's covetable wares.

10 The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny Jean
everlane everlane.com
SHOP IT

$68
$48-$62

Can you ever have too many pairs of jeans? This slick, skinny style will go with virtually everything in your closet. 

•••

