Everlane's Farewell Sale Is Nothing Short of Epic

Sweaters! Shoes! Jeans!
Attention, Everlane shoppers: The event you’ve been waiting for is finally here. Right now, your favorite destination for sustainable staples is having its highly anticipated Choose What You Pay Winter Event. Everlane puts transparency first and foremost, so the brand offers three discounted prices and tells you exactly what that money goes toward. Simply pick the best price for you, and you’ll walk away with some big savings.
If you shop a lot at Everlane (um, hi, guilty), you might notice the site regularly has a Choose What You Pay section. However, this sale has everything—from shoes and winter jackets to the brand’s affordable cashmere. Oh, and did we mention Everlane’s also offering up to 50 percent off some of the year’s biggest pieces in its final sale section? We know you don’t have all day to shop, so we’re sharing our 10 favorite finds below.
$110
$77-$99
Want to up your work wardrobe come 2020? This clean silk top is just as pretty as it is practical.
$100
$75-$85
As far as we’re concerned, there’s only one thing better than Everlane’s popular $100 cashmere: Everlane’s popular $100 cashmere on sale.
$165
$99-$132
While you may not be able to walk a mile in your boss’ shoes, you can give Everlane’s Boss Flats a spin. With a pointed toe and slightly elevated heel, these flats are bound to put some pep in your step.
$58
$38-$50
Everlane’s chino have the comfort of traditional jeans and the style of work trousers. Translation? They’re pretty much the perfect pants.
$165
$124-$141
Turtlenecks are the unofficial sweater of winter, and this cashmere style does not disappoint.
$88
$53-$71
Trust us, Everlane’s denim jacket will become a wardrobe staple in no time.
$225
$158-$203
Give your wardrobe a cool-girl flair with a pair of fresh, white booties.
$168
$118-$152
Winter is not coming—it’s already here. If you need an extra layer, Everlane’s eco-conscious puffer will have you looking and doing good.
$85$43
Want to save even more? Check out Everlane's final sale section, where you can take up to 50 percent off the brand's covetable wares.
$68
$48-$62
Can you ever have too many pairs of jeans? This slick, skinny style will go with virtually everything in your closet.
