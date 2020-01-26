Behold: The Sexiest Outfits at the 2020 Grammys

The film industry has the Oscars, the music industry has the Grammys. Tonight the biggest stars in the music business are coming together to perform and support fellow nominees in categories for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Like all award shows, celebs dressed to impress and since it's the Grammys, there's definitely a few sexy outfits on the red carpet. From Chrissy Teigen's orange dress to Ricky Rebel's butt-baring bottoms, check out all the sultry ensembles ahead.