Behold: The Sexiest Outfits at the 2020 Grammys

From sheer tops to side-boob cutouts.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

The film industry has the Oscars, the music industry has the Grammys. Tonight the biggest stars in the music business are coming together to perform and support fellow nominees in categories for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. Like all award shows, celebs dressed to impress and since it's the Grammys, there's definitely a few sexy outfits on the red carpet. From Chrissy Teigen's orange dress to Ricky Rebel's butt-baring bottoms, check out all the sultry ensembles ahead.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Chrissy Teigen

In Yanina Couture

1 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Alessandra Ambrosio

In TASAKI Atelier earrings

2 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka in Ralph & Russo, Jimmy Choo shoes

3 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Lizzo
4 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Red Carpet
Rich FuryGetty Images
Bebe Rexha
5 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Tove Lo

In Atelier Swarvoski fine jewelry and Jennifer Meyer jewelry

6 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Heidi Klum

In Dundas

7 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Grace Elizabeth
8 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Blac Chyna
9 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Camila Cabello
10 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
FKA Twigs

In custom Burberry

11 of 19
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-GRAMMY-ARRIVALS
VALERIE MACONGetty Images
Jameela Jamil
12 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Bella Harris

In Stuart Weitzman shoes

13 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Jon KopaloffGetty Images
Sibley Scoles
14 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Ricky Rebel
15 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Nikita Dragun
16 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images
Pia Mia

In Stuart Weitzman shoes

17 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Amy SussmanGetty Images
Mereba
18 of 19
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards – Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
Njomza
19 of 19
