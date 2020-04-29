Previous Next 10/10

Belgian Shoes - All Calf Midinette

Belgian Shoes, the bow-adorned New York City classic for over 60 years, is an OG loafer. (No really, Bernie Madoff had hundreds of these.) The iconic “Midinette” handmade style for women comes in a variety of color combos, nearly impossible to choose from. Because we’re not all Bernies, this taupe with black trim is a solid choice that will literally go with everything.

