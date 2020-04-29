10 Loafers That Are too Chic to Be Boring

Loafers are the new pumps. There, we said it.

loafers
(Image credit: Getty Images, Edward Berthelot)
Julia Gall

By published

Long gone are the days of that Working Girl shoe switch: sneakers on the street, then a quick under-the-desk change into the pumps you’ve toted around during the commute. Now, it's all about the loafer. While they may not do much for height, the sensibility and comfort level are unparalleled. Unlike a flat, loafers are much more substantial when it comes to arch support so they reign supreme for a full day on your feet. Plus, they’ve come a long way from the elementary school staple of the penny loafer and now feel a lot more grown up. Click through our top 10 picks of classic styles that have a sophisticated twist and for tips on how to wear this super easy shoe that's impossible not to love.

Bass - Esther Easy Weejuns

Bass - Esther Easy Weejuns

Bass, the American authority on loafers, is the old standby that gets better with age. This particular style somehow ticks the boxes on lots of traditional “loafer” details: boat shoe lacing, kiltie fringe, moccasin stitching, and tassels, but still stays under $100. 

Vionic - Waverly Loafer

Vionic - Waverly Loafer

One of the main reasons loafers even exist is the comfort factor. If they fight with your feet, forget it! Vionic includes their signature Orthaheel insoles in this leather-meets-embossed-croc style, meaning there is now no excuse to sub these for a too-casual sneaker that will kill your look. 

Tory Burch - Jessa Loafer

Tory Burch - Jessa Loafer

Chain link details are a huge trend coming up for fall, so be ahead of the game with these from Tory Burch. The creamy butter color is slam dunk in warmer weather, but also look chic with a pair of bright colored tights like a poppy red when you start to cover up.

Dr. Martens - Adrian Arcadia Leather Tassle Loafers

Dr. Martens - Adrian Arcadia Leather Tassle Loafers

Everyone knows Dr. Martens for their iconic combat boots, but did you know their Adrian loafers came out in 1980? Don’t sleep on it now! The lug soles are great if you have a walking commute, but the tassels say "I don’t look like I do.”

Hereu - Blanquer Mary-Jane Leather Loafers

Hereu - Blanquer Mary-Jane Leather Loafers

Hereu, a super chic Spanish shoe line, melds craftsmanship with innovative twists on classic styles. The Mary-Jane loafer is the hybrid shoe we didn’t know we needed!

Gucci - Leather Platform Loafer with Horsebit

Gucci - Leather Platform Loafer with Horsebit

It’s impossible to spell “loafer" without “G-U-C-C-I” these days. While the Jordaan flat loafer might be the brand staple, opt for this micro-platform style that will look just as great with a puff-sleeve maxi dress as it will with a plaid suit come fall.

Christian Louboutin - Mocalaureat Graphic Loafer

Christian Louboutin - Mocalaureat Graphic Loafer

The trompe l'oeil stitching is a playful take on a penny loafer that looks much more refined than silly. They’re “red-bottoms,” after all. Pair these with cuffed jeans and a baby tee on the weekend and add a nautical striped sock if you’re feeling cute. 

Tod's - Gommino Driving Shoes in Leather

Tod's - Gommino Driving Shoes in Leather

A Tod’s Gommino Driving Shoe is another iconic loafer that just won’t quit. The rubberized grips on the sole make these an incredibly comfortable travel shoe. Their seasonal take on zebra print is bold but somehow very wearable (yes, animal print is a neutral) that can carry you well into fall. 

Ganni - Moccasin Flats

Ganni - Moccasin Flats

The western details on this Ganni pair add a rustic touch to an otherwise slick patent leather moccasin style that begs for a slouchy white sock and a floral dress for an '90s vibe. 

Belgian Shoes - All Calf Midinette

Belgian Shoes - All Calf Midinette

Belgian Shoes, the bow-adorned New York City classic for over 60 years, is an OG loafer. (No really, Bernie Madoff had hundreds of these.) The iconic “Midinette” handmade style for women comes in a variety of color combos, nearly impossible to choose from. Because we’re not all Bernies, this taupe with black trim is a solid choice that will literally go with everything. 

Julia Gall
Julia Gall

Julia Gall is the Style Director at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion, as well as styling tips, wardrobe upkeep and sustainability. Check her out at @juliasgall.

