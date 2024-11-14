Reformation hive, rise up. Kendall Jenner just wore a $148 mini skirt from the beloved fashion brand—and shocker of all shockers, it's still available to shop now.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the supermodel built an outfit for her Hollywood hot girl walk from a Reformation base. The unofficial uniform of the effortlessly cool, Ref is beloved for both their tiny sundresses and elevated basics. It's the latter that Jenner tapped into.

Channeling the '00s workwear trend everyone is obsessed with (read: corporatecore), the Kardashians star stacked up on professional staples. She wore a classic, blue striped button down, which she layered over a white crew neck tee. She then layered that underneath a gray ribbed tank, for a little bit of early-aughts fashion chaos.

On the bottom, Jenner chose a simple mini skirt that fit her like a glove—Reformation's Charchi Skirt from the label's Laura Harrier collection. Though she went for the plain black iteration, the style is also shoppable in matte gray and leopard print silk.

Kendall Jenner wears layered workwear staples while out in Hollywood. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Calvin Klein Cotton Contour Rib Tank $19.50 at Calvin Klein

Her accessories all fell under the category of "Meredith Blake." She wore boss b*tch favorites in all black, choosing patent loafers and a massive leather tote. The look felt authentically early 2000s-inspired, down to the smallest details—which included silver cuff hoops and teeny-tiny sunglasses.

Quay Vibe Check Black Polarized $85 at Quay

Jenner's outfit was noteworthy on its own, but her hair certainly deserves to have its own moment. This outing marked the official street style debut of her brand new bob haircut—a major shift from the shoulder-length "rich girl" blonde hair she was sporting only a few weeks ago. The night before, Jenner had hidden her fresh chop underneath a baseball cap, while styling up a leather bomber jacket Hailey Bieber would approve.

Jenner showed off her new blunt bob for the first time. (Image credit: Backgrid)

If you see me wearing this exact same outfit, no you didn't.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors