Kendall Jenner's Under-$150 Reformation Skirt Proves the Perfect Black Mini Does Exist

It's an all-season staple.

kendall jenner wears a black mini skirt and blue button-up layered under a gray tank top
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Reformation hive, rise up. Kendall Jenner just wore a $148 mini skirt from the beloved fashion brand—and shocker of all shockers, it's still available to shop now.

On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the supermodel built an outfit for her Hollywood hot girl walk from a Reformation base. The unofficial uniform of the effortlessly cool, Ref is beloved for both their tiny sundresses and elevated basics. It's the latter that Jenner tapped into.

Channeling the '00s workwear trend everyone is obsessed with (read: corporatecore), the Kardashians star stacked up on professional staples. She wore a classic, blue striped button down, which she layered over a white crew neck tee. She then layered that underneath a gray ribbed tank, for a little bit of early-aughts fashion chaos.

On the bottom, Jenner chose a simple mini skirt that fit her like a glove—Reformation's Charchi Skirt from the label's Laura Harrier collection. Though she went for the plain black iteration, the style is also shoppable in matte gray and leopard print silk.

Kendall Jenner wears layered workwear staples while out in Hollywood.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Charchi Skirt
Reformation Charchi Skirt

Sequin Relaxed Button-Down Shirt
Ann Taylor Sequin Relaxed Button-Down Shirt

Cotton Contour Rib Tank
Calvin Klein Cotton Contour Rib Tank

Her accessories all fell under the category of "Meredith Blake." She wore boss b*tch favorites in all black, choosing patent loafers and a massive leather tote. The look felt authentically early 2000s-inspired, down to the smallest details—which included silver cuff hoops and teeny-tiny sunglasses.

The Tosca
M.Gemi The Tosca

Chunky Hoop Set
Studs Chunky Hoop Set

Paloma Tote Black
Freja New York Paloma Tote Black

Vibe Check Black/black Polarized
Quay Vibe Check Black Polarized

Jenner's outfit was noteworthy on its own, but her hair certainly deserves to have its own moment. This outing marked the official street style debut of her brand new bob haircut—a major shift from the shoulder-length "rich girl" blonde hair she was sporting only a few weeks ago. The night before, Jenner had hidden her fresh chop underneath a baseball cap, while styling up a leather bomber jacket Hailey Bieber would approve.

Kendall Jenner shows off her new bob haircut and brunette color.

Jenner showed off her new blunt bob for the first time.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

If you see me wearing this exact same outfit, no you didn't.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

