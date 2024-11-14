Kendall Jenner's Under-$150 Reformation Skirt Proves the Perfect Black Mini Does Exist
It's an all-season staple.
Reformation hive, rise up. Kendall Jenner just wore a $148 mini skirt from the beloved fashion brand—and shocker of all shockers, it's still available to shop now.
On Wednesday, Nov. 13, the supermodel built an outfit for her Hollywood hot girl walk from a Reformation base. The unofficial uniform of the effortlessly cool, Ref is beloved for both their tiny sundresses and elevated basics. It's the latter that Jenner tapped into.
Channeling the '00s workwear trend everyone is obsessed with (read: corporatecore), the Kardashians star stacked up on professional staples. She wore a classic, blue striped button down, which she layered over a white crew neck tee. She then layered that underneath a gray ribbed tank, for a little bit of early-aughts fashion chaos.
On the bottom, Jenner chose a simple mini skirt that fit her like a glove—Reformation's Charchi Skirt from the label's Laura Harrier collection. Though she went for the plain black iteration, the style is also shoppable in matte gray and leopard print silk.
Her accessories all fell under the category of "Meredith Blake." She wore boss b*tch favorites in all black, choosing patent loafers and a massive leather tote. The look felt authentically early 2000s-inspired, down to the smallest details—which included silver cuff hoops and teeny-tiny sunglasses.
Jenner's outfit was noteworthy on its own, but her hair certainly deserves to have its own moment. This outing marked the official street style debut of her brand new bob haircut—a major shift from the shoulder-length "rich girl" blonde hair she was sporting only a few weeks ago. The night before, Jenner had hidden her fresh chop underneath a baseball cap, while styling up a leather bomber jacket Hailey Bieber would approve.
If you see me wearing this exact same outfit, no you didn't.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
