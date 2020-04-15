Today's Top Stories
Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

The Outdoor Voices Sale Is Giving Me Motivation to Work Out

Brb, stocking up on leggings.

Outdoor Voices

As someone whose dresser is jam-packed with TechSweat leggings, I have zero shame in admitting I regularly check Outdoor Voices' website for sales. I'm happy to report today is that day. Right now, Outdoor Voices is offering steep discounts in its OV Extra section. Outdoor Voices has some of the cutest, high-quality workout clothes out there for when you're embarking on an outdoor run or crushing a virtual yoga class in your living room. Here, some favorites worth adding to your cart.

1 7/8 Springs Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
$42.00
SHOP IT

$85
$51

Outdoor Voices' signature compression leggings are guaranteed to offer a sturdy, glove-like fit. Their color-blocking designs are easy on the eyes too. 

2 Merino T-Shirt
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$55
$28

Not only is this Merino wool tee presentable for your next Zoom meeting, it's also designed to regulate your body temperature, wick sweat, and block odor. It's exactly the kind of shirt I could see myself wearing five days in a row...

3 FreeForm Leotard
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$65
$32

Outdoor Voices gives this jazzercise staple a fresh, modern update. Psst...you can slip on a pair of jeans and rock it post-workout. 

4 TechSweat 7/8 Zoom Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$95
$76

Made with a flexible, breathable fabric, these lightweight leggings strike a happy medium between structured and stretchy. 

5 Hudson Shorts
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$55
$44

Made with a moisture-wicking fabric, these breezy shorts are perfect for a sweaty workout. (Or, you know, lounging around the house.)

6 FrostKnit Full-Zip
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$125
$100

This zipped layer will come in handy during your next outdoor run or brisk walk outside. 

7 Outdoor Voices Zip Bra
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$75
$45

Found: A sports bra that offers plenty of support, but doesn't skimp on style. 

8 3/4 Warmup Leggings
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$75
$37

Want to add some curb appeal to your next walk? Feast your eyes on the Warmup leggings, which are made with a mid-weight, compression fabric.

9 MiniMesh Tank Top
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$45
$22

If you're going to stock up on leggings, you might as well buy a few cute tanks to match. 

10 TechSweat Shorts
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$65
$52

The biker short fad isn't leaving anytime soon. It's the perfect cross between shorts and leggings. Also, they don't look too bad from behind either. 

11 MegaFleece Half-Zip Hoodie
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices
SHOP IT

$135
$87

Let's be honest, we could all use a cozy layer to cuddle up in during these times.

•••
