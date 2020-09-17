Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Nordstrom Restocked Its Sale Section With Cute Dresses and Accessories
Nordstrom's anniversary sale might be officially over (cue a single mascara tear a la Lauren Conrad), but that doesn't mean you can't score a great deal. In fact, the retailer recently restocked its sale section with a bunch of gorgeous dresses and fun accessories to match. I know what you're thinking: In a time when all you wear is sweats, buying a dress feels a little...unnecessary. Still, dressing up for an important Zoom call or finally deciding to give your sweats a rest can be exactly what the doctor ordered. (That, plus masks and hand sanitizer.) Since you don't have all day to shop, take a gander at the top picks from the sale, below.
$56 $28.00–$38.90 (up to 50% off)
There's a reason why Leith's dress has over 3,500 positive reviews on Nordstrom. Not only does this body-con style hug your curves in all of the right ways, it's also available in a handful of colors. (Translation: This dress looks good on everyone.)
$80 $58 (27% off)
Dress down your favorite frock with Adidas' Stan Smith sneakers. Between the sleek silhouette and luxe leather exterior, this pair will give any outfit some curb appeal.
$100 $40 (60% off)
Remember shoes? These chic mules from Dolce Vita will look cute whenever you run errands—or they can double as house shoes.
$52 $31.20 (40% off)
Trick your co-workers into thinking you put effort into your WFH look with a cute pair of earrings. Since this pair is from Kristin Cavallari's label, Uncommon James, it has a celeb seal of approval.
$165 $82.50 (50% off)
Time might be a construct in 2020, but you'll still need a great watch after all of *waves hands* this is over. MVMT's two-toned watch is just as practical as it is pretty.
$690 $276 (60% off)
Is it just me, or does it feel like every stylish woman has a satin slip dress in her closet? If you want to keep up with the trend, pick up this icy blue number, which you can wear solo or layered underneath a leather jacket.
$129 $77.40 (40% off)
Just because summer's over doesn't mean you should stop buying sundresses. If you buy this breezy number by Frame now, you'll have a brand-new dress waiting for you once summer rolls around again.
$129 $77.40 (40% off)
After being cooped up inside for six months (!), treat yourself to a statement-making dress. With a floral print, wrap silhouette, and asymmetrical hemline, this number is bound to get a lot of compliments when you start going to events again.
$120 $72 (40% off)
A great pair of sunglasses is required 365 days a year. Throwing shade has never looked so good, thanks to these cat-eye sunnies from Marc Jacobs.
$198 $118.80 (40% off)
Splendid's maxi dress has the comfort of a nightgown but the aesthetic of an Insta-friendly dress. You can wear it on its own or layered underneath a turtleneck once the temperature drops.
$228 $136.80 (40% off)
Embrace la vie bohème with Free People's breezy floral number. Layer it over your favorite pair of jeans and you can wear this dress all year long.
$99 $59.40 (40% off)
Forget Zoom tops—as this option from City Chic proves, it's all about the Zoom dress. Made with a stretchy jersey fabric, this pick is equal parts cozy and chic.
$129.95 49.98 (61% off)
With voluminous sleeves, a midi hemline, and gorgeous orange hue, this maxi dress from Eloquii is basically fall in a dress. All this frock needs is some tall boots and a bold lip.
$295 $177 (40% off)
If you're looking for something to wear to your string of postponed weddings, have a look at this sweet dress from Ted Baker. It can be dressed up or down, making it perfect for both black-tie optional and casual occasions.