Nordstrom's anniversary sale might be officially over (cue a single mascara tear a la Lauren Conrad), but that doesn't mean you can't score a great deal. In fact, the retailer recently restocked its sale section with a bunch of gorgeous dresses and fun accessories to match. I know what you're thinking: In a time when all you wear is sweats, buying a dress feels a little...unnecessary. Still, dressing up for an important Zoom call or finally deciding to give your sweats a rest can be exactly what the doctor ordered. (That, plus masks and hand sanitizer.) Since you don't have all day to shop, take a gander at the top picks from the sale, below.

