The road to finding a quality winter jacket doesn't always run smooth. Having just tossed a puffer I spent a few winters living in, finding a cute and warm replacement was easier said than done. But it turns out that The Everything Store, a.k.a. Amazon, has hidden gems in the outerwear category beyond just the viral Orolay coat. Between the $64 puffers that look surprisingly luxe IRL—more on this later—to designer options that live in the Shop by Shopbop section, Amazon is basically a cute winter coat store.

To make the coat search on Amazon less daunting, I've rounded up 15 of the chicest coats that can be scooped up on Prime. From coats featured in Oprah's List of Favorite Things to fuzzy-feeling numbers I've personally tried myself to classics from brands worn by Meghan Markle, Zendaya, and more, here are the winter coats to treat yourself, or someone you really love, to.

EDITOR'S FAVORITE Daily Ritual Women's Relaxed-Fit Mock-Neck Short Puffer Jacket $64.90 at amazon.com This $64 coat is so chic and flattering IRL that sharing this with the world feels like giving away a secret. I recently gifted this to my sister after a co-worker let me in on how great it is, and now my entire family loves it. A handful of other colors are available, though I'm partial to this emerald hue, which pairs nicely with denim.

Levi's Faux Fur Lined Hooded Parka Jacket $98.91 at amazon.com Levi's, as in the brand that makes some of the most flattering jeans of all time and the denim sherpa jackets beloved by Zendaya and Gigi Hadid, also makes really good winter jackets. Like this faux-fur lined parka, for example. Standard and plus sizes are available as well, in addition to a handful of colors.

Amazon Essentials Heavy-Weight Full-Zip Hooded Puffer Coat $54.90 at amazon.com Simple and Scandinavian-feeling, this heavy-weight puffer is loved by reviewers (1.6k ratings and counting) for its warmth and comfort. As one fan put it: "It's not super bulky so you won't feel stuffy, and it's constructed in a way that will be flattering to your waistline instead of looking like the Michelin Man." Other features include thumb holes and a fleece-lined hood.

UGG UGG Izzie Puffer Nylon Jacket in Silver Metallic $194.95 at amazon.com ICYMI, UGG has been having a renaissance as of late, which includes an expansion into home, ready-to-wear, and more. Here, a fun puffer that hits just at the hips. More muted tones are available on Amazon as well, but I love a fun metallic for winter.

Lands' End Wms Expedition Down Parka $135.73 at amazon.com This Oprah-approved 100 percent waterproof parka features 600 fill down insulation, which is to say that this jacket will have you more than covered come snowstorms and freezing cold days. Six other colors are available in sizes XS through 3X. Petite and tall sizing is offered as well.

Levi's The Breanna Sherpa Collar Puffer Jacket $150 at amazon.com This faux leather puffer falls into the category of "coats that look way more expensive than they actually are."A handful of other colorways and textures are available too.

"THE AMAZON COAT" Orolay Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket $159.99 at amazon.com This coat's viral-ness is completely valid. With its feminine silhouette, warm sherpa-lined hood, and ample storage (look at all the pockets)!, it's no wonder this continues to be a best seller three years after its trending debut.

EDITOR'S FAVORITE Orolay Women's Stylish Hooded Down Jacket $119.99 at amazon.com On the topic of Orolay: I discovered this option from the brand on Prime Day and I am obsessed. I recently even wrote an entire review of how in love I am with this jacket, but for brevity's sake, this insulated mid-length puffer is warm, comfy, and has a flattering fit.

Mackage Women's Mai Wool Jacket $890.00 at amazon.com For anyone who has wanted a cream-colored wrap coat since Meghan Markle wore one during her engagement announcement in 2018, here's a stunning option from Mackage to covet. The former Duchess of Sussex has worn the Canadian label a handful of times over the years as well.

Cole Haan Wool Duffle Coat with Faux Fur Trimmed Hood $101.34 at amazon.com Cole Haan is known for shoes, but don't overlook the brand's winter jackets. Here, a wool coat with a faux fur trimmed hood. Camel, black, and bordeaux colors are also available.

Paige Sequoia Puffer Jacket $247.23 at amazon.com With its subtle purple and fig camo print and biker-esque details, I love this puffer from Paige for being refreshingly unique. If you're after something warm that also looks really good in photos (and in real life), it's worth the splurge.

OPRAH'S FAVORITE THINGS 2020 32 DEGREES Ultra-Light Packable Down 3/4 Long Puffer Jacket $49.99 at amazon.com Oprah's Favorite Things List 2020 also includes this super lightweight puffer that barely takes up any space in a suitcase. This reviewer-loved choice can be worn into temps as low as the mid-30's. As one reviewer raved: "It is down feather, and super lightweight, and veryyy well made..." The jacket comes in sixes XS through 3X in a total of 12 colors.

Apparis Marie Hooded Faux Fur Coat in Noir $394.95 at amazon.com Innovative faux fur coats are dominating this season. Here, a stylish option from industry-loved brand Apparis to keep you warm on socially distanced occasions. P.S. It also has a discrete hook and eye closures for when you want to button up.

The Drop Kiara Loose-Fit Long Faux Fur Coat in Graphite $129.90 at amazon.com Here, another epic find courtesy of my co-worker, Lindsey Murray, Hearst's Senior Manager of Commerce. As Lindsey put it to me over Slack: "I love how lightweight yet SO cozy it is... It feels chic rather than just looking like a giant puff blob lol."

Soia & Kyo Danica Coat in Indigo $0.00 at amazon.com Featuring a double-layered placket, interior pockets, and ribbed cuffs, this Soia & Kyo number is dripping in practical details. The patent finish adds a glamorous touch.