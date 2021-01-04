Our Favorite Loafers for 2022
This no-fuss shoe delivers big on style.
By Katie Attardo published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Favored in the '40s and '50s by Ivy League types, loafers are no longer just for men in popped collars. A gender-neutral style, loafers are a great choice whether you're looking to dress up denim or a suit. This laceless shoe is a versatile and surprisingly timeless piece, and it's back in a big way: For Spring 2021, brands like Chanel, Loewe, and Versace sent different iterations of this modest shoe down the runway. Looking for some inspo? Take a cue from our Accessories Director and style with a fair isle sweater, straight-leg jeans, and Gucci socks. Alternatively, our Fashion Assistant adds edge by pairing with cropped leather pants, sheer lace socks, and layers of gold jewels. Whether you prefer '90s minimalism or are more inspired by the '80s King of Pop, there's a loafer that's right for you.
1. G.H. Bass Laney Weejuns
Fun fact: Penny loafers were worn in Norway in the 1900s. Bass named this style the "Weejun" after its Norwegian roots, according to the MoMA's Items: Is Fashion Modern?
3. Hereu Raiguer Slingback Loafers
Looking for a different variation? Try this slingback style from Hereu for a wardrobe update.
6. Porte & Paire Chain-Embellished Leather Loafers
Pair this chain version with culottes and a fitted cardigan.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
-
Kate Middleton at 40: The Royal Peacemaker
To mark the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday, Marie Claire spoke to royal experts about her evolution from poised but shy fiancée to confident powerhouse.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Zendaya Looked So Fun in a Vintage Stripy Dress at the 'Euphoria' Season 2 Premiere
This is super cute.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
19 Deep Conditioners and Masks Your Curly Hair Will Love
Say hello to springy, quenched curls.
By Hannah Morrill
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
The 24 Best Wide-Leg Jeans to Wear With Everything
It's officially a trend.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 8 Types of Boots Every Woman Should Invest In
You'll have these pairs for life.
By Julia Marzovilla