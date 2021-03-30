Today's Top Stories
Adidas Ultraboost Sneakers and More Are Up to 50 Percent Off

Snag these babies before they sell out!

By Kelsey Mulvey
adidas sale march 2021
Adidas

Just when you thought you had enough workout clothes in your closet, Adidas decides to host its Last Chance sale. For a limited time only, shoppers can save up to 50 percent off on everything from sports bras to leggings to Adidas' popular Ultraboost sneakers. Though the world is getting back to some semblance of normalcy (yay!), I have a feeling athleisure isn't going away anytime soon. So, now's a better time than any to refresh your wardrobe. The catch? Items are selling out fast and sizes are limited, so you better start filling your cart with the standout items from the sale, below.

1 Ultraboost 20 Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$180 $126 (30% off)

There's a reason why Adidas' Ultraboost pair is one of the most popular sneakers around. Designed with a responsive Boost cushioning, these running shoes will level up your next workout.

2 Training Tee
Adidas
SHOP IT

$50 $25 (50% off)

Adidas' HEAT.RDY material found in this tee will keep you cool, dry, and feeling your best during your next virtual workout class. 

3 Must Haves Snap Pants
Adidas
SHOP IT

$55 $28 (45% off)

Good news for anyone who owned Adidas' snap pants back in the aughts: You can revive the look with some slides and a cute high-neck tank top.

4 Superstar Jelly Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$120 $48 (60% off)

Your favorite jelly shoes from childhood just got an adult upgrade. Whether you opt for lime green or subtle purple, this pair will look great with a basic tee and jeans. 

5 Paolina Russo Mini Skirt
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100 $40 (60% off)

Step away from the leggings: This mini skirt will become a wardrobe staple come summer. 

6 Z.N.E. Hoodie
Adidas
SHOP IT

$100 $50 (50% off)

Whether you're running errands or watching Hulu, you're bound to get a lot of mileage out of this hoodie. 

7 Ultimate Bra
Adidas
SHOP IT

$65 $33 (45% off)

This patterned sports bra will offer plenty of support for errands or workouts. Plus, that front zipper is everything!

8 Hoops 2.0 Shoes
Adidas
SHOP IT

$60 $54 (10% off)

A pair of crisp white sneakers is a must-have. I don't make the rules.

9 Tennis Y-Tank
Adidas
SHOP IT

$70 $28 (60% off)

Want to score an amazing tan during your outdoor run? This moisture-wicking tank is designed to deliver. 

10 Captain Tsubasa Hoodie
Adidas
$40.00
SHOP IT

$80 $40 (50% off)

You don't have to be an aspiring soccer star to love this Captain Tsubasa hoodie. Between the cool graphics and bright pink accent, this layer will give your WFH uniform a sporty edge. 

