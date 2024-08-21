So long, "brat summer"—we're fast approaching the "Christian Girl Autumn" aesthetic once more. The fall trend is the antithesis of summer's popular 365 party girl look, focusing on the understated, hometown "girl next door" look. The starter pack includes all your typical Pinterest-able fall staples, like plaid shirts, skinny jeans, and riding boots—look to Gigi Hadid as a recent example.

Though the look is generally considered a Millennial relic, the supermodel and style star made it feel utterly chic (and low-key risqué). Leaning into the all-American vibe, Hadid was photographed riding in the back of a pick-up truck wearing a mash-up of fall basics.

The model was dressed in a red plaid jacket from her label Guest in Residence, looking like she just stepped out of an apple orchard. Hadid styled her flannel shacket with light-wash and destroyed baggy jeans, which she tucked into her best rain boots by Hunter.

Gigi Hadid wears a see-through top with a plaid jacket and rain boots. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Though the rest of her outfit was laidback (both figuratively and literally), Hadid did add an element of the saucy variety. Instead of a simple white tee, she went for a lace-lined mesh tank top in taupe. The see-through blouse flaunted her white bralette beneath—a subtle take on Hollywood's visible lingerie trend.

Hadid's personal style often pivots between "eclectic skater" (read: checker print, beaded necklaces, and sneakers) and "chic farm girl" (floral dresses, cozy plaids, and boots)—and this look stayed true to that. Earlier this summer, for example, Hadid styled four anti-trend summer essentials—a baseball hat, girly bikini, charm necklace, and denim cut-off shorts—in one very fashionable fell swoop.

Gigi Hadid enjoys her summer getaway in Frankies Bikinis' gingham bikini top with mid-rise denim shorts. (Image credit: Instagram/@gigihadid)

Her recent fall 'fit indicates that her proclivity for mish-mashing aesthetics will continue into the coming season. But the biggest takeaway here? Hadid proves that even the most converse looks can work together if you have the confidence to mix them.