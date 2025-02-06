Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Remix Their Travel Essentials for a Movie Date
The pair demonstrated outfit-repeating done right on their mid-week movie date.
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber basically live in New York City now. Last night, their two-week stint in the Big Apple continued with date night at the movies. On Feb. 5, the pair bundled up in heavily layered looks for a trip to iPic movie theater: an upscale chain that mimics the feeling of sitting in first-class on an airplane. Justin loves horror movies, so I think these two probably bought tickets to see Sophie Thatcher's scary sex robot thriller Companion. But I digress!
Hailey used the outing to show off her new calf-length beige brushed wool winter coat. With structured shoulders and a menswear-inspired silhouette, the coat aligned perfectly with the '80s icon aesthetic she's been cultivating over the last couple years. Underneath her cozy coat, the mother of one wore a white crewneck T-shirt layered with a cropped gray cashmere sweater and loose black trousers.
The Rhode founder accessorized her minimalist ensemble with her beloved black square-toe Ferragamo loafers, gold hoop earrings, and not one but two pieces from The Row: a black cashmere fringe scarf and a black suede Terrasse bag. Perhaps she's been frequenting the luxury label's flagship store on Upper East Side while she's in town? I know fellow brand loyalist Jennifer Lawrence would love to tag along.
Meanwhile, Justin opted for a close approximation of a look he wore to dinner earlier this week: a cream-colored hoodie topped with an olive green robe coat, a black zip-up, baggy khaki trousers, brown suede clogs, and a light brown beanie.
The couple is clearly reaching the end of what they packed to wear on this extended vacation, which began in Aspen three weeks ago. When you're traveling and living out of a suitcase, a little bit of outfit-repeating is warranted.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Taylor Swift's Early Super Bowl Manicure Is Valentine's Day-Coded
Her nail artist confirmed exactly which shades she used.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Vans Revamps Its Classic Old Skool Sneakers for a New Era
The new collection stays true to the brand's musically-inspired roots.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Carrie Preston Can't Get Enough of Elsbeth's Feel-Good Attitude Either
The star of the hit CBS series opens up about the network TV revival and the mysteries still to come in season 2.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Test-Drive Winter 2025's Edgiest Coat Trends for Date Night
The pair dressed up to eat fancy pizza rolls at Taylor Swift's favorite restaurant.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Takes Her Favorite Winter Coat Trend to the Gym With Fresh Alo Leggings
And you can still shop it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Skip the 2025 Grammys in Clashing Date-Night Outfits
The two have always embraced their differences when it comes to street style.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Hailey Bieber Is the Quintessential Rich Mom Styling a Fur Coat, Massive Designer Bag, and Luxury Stroller
The Rhode Beauty founder keeps expanding her collection of mom-friendly designer bags.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Can't Stop Wearing Khaite's Sneakily Luxurious $850 Loafers
Looks can be deceiving.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber's Trench Coat and Bonnet Are an Antidote to the Chaos of Paris Couture Week
She looks like a Copenhagen regular.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Trades Her Designer Diaper Bags for a Custom $45 L.L.Bean Tote
Hollywood moms love this canvas bag.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Devours the Office Siren Trend in Mismatched Suiting and a Bottega Veneta Clutch
She hopes this outfit finds you well.
By Hanna Lustig Published