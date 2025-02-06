Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber basically live in New York City now. Last night, their two-week stint in the Big Apple continued with date night at the movies. On Feb. 5, the pair bundled up in heavily layered looks for a trip to iPic movie theater: an upscale chain that mimics the feeling of sitting in first-class on an airplane. Justin loves horror movies, so I think these two probably bought tickets to see Sophie Thatcher's scary sex robot thriller Companion. But I digress!

Hailey used the outing to show off her new calf-length beige brushed wool winter coat. With structured shoulders and a menswear-inspired silhouette, the coat aligned perfectly with the '80s icon aesthetic she's been cultivating over the last couple years. Underneath her cozy coat, the mother of one wore a white crewneck T-shirt layered with a cropped gray cashmere sweater and loose black trousers.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber dress up for date night at iPic movie theater in Manhattan. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Rhode founder accessorized her minimalist ensemble with her beloved black square-toe Ferragamo loafers, gold hoop earrings, and not one but two pieces from The Row: a black cashmere fringe scarf and a black suede Terrasse bag. Perhaps she's been frequenting the luxury label's flagship store on Upper East Side while she's in town? I know fellow brand loyalist Jennifer Lawrence would love to tag along.

Meanwhile, Justin opted for a close approximation of a look he wore to dinner earlier this week: a cream-colored hoodie topped with an olive green robe coat, a black zip-up, baggy khaki trousers, brown suede clogs, and a light brown beanie.

Hailey Bieber accessorizes her beige brushed wool coat with a black scarf and bag from The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row Terrasse Bag in Nubuck $4,370 at The Row

The Row Viktor Scarf in Brown Cashmere $1,290 at The Row

The couple is clearly reaching the end of what they packed to wear on this extended vacation, which began in Aspen three weeks ago. When you're traveling and living out of a suitcase, a little bit of outfit-repeating is warranted.