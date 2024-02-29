Hailey Bieber Tossed the Preppy Fashion Guidebook Out the Window

Whenever Hailey Bieber attends her Wednesday evening church services, she makes sure to do so in style. Last night, the Rhode mogul made her way to her regular worship destination in Beverly Hills, Churchome, using the pews as the perfect opportunity to make a fashion statement.
Bieber was captured outside the building yesterday evening alongside her husband, Justin Bieber. While walking into church, she wore a yellow and cobalt blue argyle sweater, which she styled with a pair of wide-legged, ultra-baggy jeans. To finish off her look, she wore a pair of chunky black loafers, a leather shoulder bag, and stylish orange-tinted sunglasses,
Bieber's baggy jeans (which are having a huge moment in denim trends since Gen Z adores the relaxed silhouette) felt like a modern and unexpected choice alongside her classically preppy sweater. Traditionally, you might see a pair of tailored trousers or a pleated mini skirt teamed with an argyle sweater, but nope, not for Bieber. She'd prefer to toss the preppy fashion guidebook out the window and slip on a pair of supersized jeans.
But Bieber is no stranger to experimenting with her style, even at church. However, her relaxed schoolgirl outfit seems to be a sudden contrast to her usual worship uniform, which involves showing a bit of skin.
Recently during another visit to church, Bieber kicked her It girl status up a notch by baring her legs during peak winter: She embraced the pantless trend (yes, even in the pews) and wore only a black knit sweater dress and knee-high boots.
Bieber also showcased her revealing style during another trip to mass back in December 2023. She made a stylish entrance by opting for a black crop top to show off a bit of skin, a leather trench coat, and mocha-colored trousers.
This time around, Bieber's appearance at church comes amidst rumors surrounding her relationship with her husband Justin. Hours before, Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin, reposted a message on Instagram about the pair from Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries.
"Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord,” Marx captioned the post, which has now been deleted.
Maybe Hailey Bieber's outfit change is a subtle indicator of a complicated marriage, but it could simply be a coincidence. One thing's for sure: She's re-issuing her stamp of approval on the academia trend that never left her style radar to begin with.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
