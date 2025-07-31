H&M’s Chic New Collection Taps Into Every Early Fall Fashion Trend
26 pieces that prove it.
Now that summer is coming to an end, I have my sights firmly set on fall fashion. I don’t have much room in my closet (or in my budget) to invest in a ton of new pieces right now. So, I turned to H&M’s affordable new collection. The retailer’s latest drop includes every single transitional fashion trend that I have on my must-buy list.
This month, that list includes a few lightweight knits, trendy dark-wash denim, laptop-friendly tote bags, and plenty of layered outfit essentials. Now I can create transitional outfits easily (and without breaking the bank). To prove it, every stylish find on this curated list costs under $100.
So, keep reading for the ultimate end-of-season wardrobe upgrade. If you love looking expensive for less, this was made with you in mind—and it might even get you excited for chilly weather.
Associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger just broke down all the ways you can style a pair of wide-leg pants, and I've been inspired.
Wear this with a pair of knee-high boots for the perfect end-of-summer look.
