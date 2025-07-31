Now that summer is coming to an end, I have my sights firmly set on fall fashion. I don’t have much room in my closet (or in my budget) to invest in a ton of new pieces right now. So, I turned to H&M’s affordable new collection. The retailer’s latest drop includes every single transitional fashion trend that I have on my must-buy list.

This month, that list includes a few lightweight knits, trendy dark-wash denim, laptop-friendly tote bags, and plenty of layered outfit essentials. Now I can create transitional outfits easily (and without breaking the bank). To prove it, every stylish find on this curated list costs under $100.

So, keep reading for the ultimate end-of-season wardrobe upgrade. If you love looking expensive for less, this was made with you in mind—and it might even get you excited for chilly weather.