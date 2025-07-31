H&M’s Chic New Collection Taps Into Every Early Fall Fashion Trend

26 pieces that prove it.

H&amp;M new in collection
(Image credit: H&M)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

Now that summer is coming to an end, I have my sights firmly set on fall fashion. I don’t have much room in my closet (or in my budget) to invest in a ton of new pieces right now. So, I turned to H&M’s affordable new collection. The retailer’s latest drop includes every single transitional fashion trend that I have on my must-buy list.

This month, that list includes a few lightweight knits, trendy dark-wash denim, laptop-friendly tote bags, and plenty of layered outfit essentials. Now I can create transitional outfits easily (and without breaking the bank). To prove it, every stylish find on this curated list costs under $100.

So, keep reading for the ultimate end-of-season wardrobe upgrade. If you love looking expensive for less, this was made with you in mind—and it might even get you excited for chilly weather.

Sweater Vest With Collar
H&M
Sweater Vest With Collar

I would layer this over a tank for a preppy feel.

Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
H&M
Harper High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

I love how sleek dark denim looks—especially when paired together.

Collarless Denim Jacket
H&M
Collarless Denim Jacket

Chic!

Track Pants With Side Stripes
H&M
Track Pants With Side Stripes

Sporty track pants are my favorite transitional trend.

Shopper
H&M
Shopper

I would carry this to the office every single day.

Cardigan With Collar
H&M
Cardigan With Collar

You can never go wrong with a cute cardigan.

Fine-Knit Sweater
H&M
Fine-Knit Sweater

This lightweight sweater is perfect for wearing on the first chilly day of the year.

Twill Jacket
H&M
Twill Jacket

Work jackets are my favorite fall style.

Fine-Knit Button-Front Top
H&M
Fine-Knit Button-Front Top

This cardigan-blouse hybrid is so versatile.

Sweater Vest With Collar
H&M
Sweater Vest With Collar

I love a subtle preppy moment.

Tie-Belt Shirt Dress
H&M
Tie-Belt Shirt Dress

If you love prints, try this dress.

Midi Skirt
H&M
Midi Skirt

Slip skirts are an every season staple.

Embroidered Blouse
H&M
Embroidered Blouse

This top feels boho-inspired in the best way.

Wide-Leg Pants
H&M
Wide-Leg Pants

Associate commerce editor Brooke Knappenberger just broke down all the ways you can style a pair of wide-leg pants, and I've been inspired.

Blouse With Ruffled Collar
H&M
Blouse With Ruffled Collar

This is the perfect way to update your usual button-down.

Long Knit Dress
H&M
Long Knit Dress

This striped dress feels a little edgy.

A-Line Dress
H&M
A-Line Dress

Zebra print is everywhere right now.

Rib-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Rib-Knit Cardigan

This is slightly heavier, so it's perfect for the first real cold day.

Cardigan With Defined Waist
H&M
Cardigan With Defined Waist

Waisted cardigans are back for 2025.

Long Button-Front Dress
H&M
Long Button-Front Dress

Wear this with a pair of knee-high boots for the perfect end-of-summer look.

Oversized Pullover Denim Shirt
H&M
Oversized Pullover Denim Shirt

Denim shackets are so easy to style.

Flounced Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Flounced Off-The-Shoulder Dress

I love how billowy this lightweight dress looks.

Suede Belt
H&M
Suede Belt

Every good outfit can be made better with a belt.

Oversized Blouse
H&M
Oversized Blouse

Elevated tops for the win!

Denim Midi Dress
H&M
Denim Midi Dress

The contrast stitching on this pick looks so rich.

Flared Crease-Front Pants
H&M
Flared Crease-Front Pants

Think of these as the fall-ready version of your summer capris.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.