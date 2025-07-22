With my minimalist style and penchant for elevated basics , I always turn my eye to the stylish women of Paris, France, whenever I'm in a fashion slump. French fashion has that je ne sais quoi, and thankfully, I don't need a designer budget to master the vibe in my capsule wardrobe . All you need to do is browse the new-in section at H&M .

The retailer is home to all of my favorite French-inspired fashion must-haves, including everything from striped button-downs, pops of cherry red and navy blue, and lots of perfectly tailored summer denim . The finds on this list cover all of your end-of-season bases—they could be fashioned into office-ready outfits and then pull double-duty as must-haves on your next far-flung European vacation.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the affordable H&M finds a chic Parisian would love—and add to her cart. Whether you score some elevated neckline tops , staple linen pants , or rich-looking dresses , you can rest assured these picks are nothing short of polished and won't cost you more than $100.