With my minimalist style and penchant for elevated basics, I always turn my eye to the stylish women of Paris, France, whenever I'm in a fashion slump. French fashion has that je ne sais quoi, and thankfully, I don't need a designer budget to master the vibe in my capsule wardrobe. All you need to do is browse the new-in section at H&M.

The retailer is home to all of my favorite French-inspired fashion must-haves, including everything from striped button-downs, pops of cherry red and navy blue, and lots of perfectly tailored summer denim. The finds on this list cover all of your end-of-season bases—they could be fashioned into office-ready outfits and then pull double-duty as must-haves on your next far-flung European vacation.

Keep scrolling for my edit on the affordable H&M finds a chic Parisian would love—and add to her cart. Whether you score some elevated neckline tops, staple linen pants, or rich-looking dresses, you can rest assured these picks are nothing short of polished and won't cost you more than $100.

Linen-Blend Pants
Linen-Blend Pants

Linen pants are a wardrobe staple no matter where you live.

H&M, Fine-Knit T-Shirt
Fine-Knit T-Shirt

Why wear a basic T-shirt when this polished knit exists?

Shirt Dress With Belt
Shirt Dress With Belt

This is what a French girl would wear to work in the summer.

H&M, Draped Top
Draped Top

Consider this a more polished option than a T-shirt.

Dressy Linen-Blend Pants
Dressy Linen-Blend Pants

I've noticed Europeans are opting for beige trousers over denim more and more.

Rib-Knit Polo Shirt
Rib-Knit Polo Shirt

Stripes and a polo neckline are a match made in heaven.

Long Vest
Long Vest

A trendy tailored vest like this never fails to look polished.

One-Shoulder Mesh Top
One-Shoulder Mesh Top

Pair this pretty top with black trousers and you've got a Parisian going-out outfit.

Cotton Tank Top
Cotton Tank Top

Give your basics a French girl twist with this rich-looking tank top.

Flared Linen-Blend Skirt
Flared Linen-Blend Skirt

White skirt outfits are so polished, so add this find to your closet ASAP.

Slim Regular Jeans
Slim Regular Jeans

Slim jeans are a French-girl staple.

Lace-Trimmed Blouse
Lace-Trimmed Blouse

This lacy top would instantly elevate your go-to jeans.

Boat-Neck Cotton Top
Boat-Neck Cotton Top

Whether you pair this top with trousers or denim shorts, the finished look is sure to be elegant.

Linen-Blend Shirt
Linen-Blend Shirt

There's about a million ways to style this button-down shirt, but a chic French girl would pair it with staple denim and ballet flats.

Cardigan With Collar
Cardigan With Collar

Polo tops like this are a polished option to wear with all of your denim.

Wide-Leg Pants With Tie Belt
Wide-Leg Pants With Tie Belt

Wear these chocolate brown pants for a rich-girl vibe.

Sleeveless Denim Dress
Sleeveless Denim Dress

I could easily see a chic Parisian wear this dress on vacation in St. Tropez.

Pointelle Jersey Top
Pointelle Jersey Top

The ruffle hemlines on this top is such a cute detail.

Wide High Ankle Jeans
Wide High Ankle Jeans

Pair these jeans with a monochromatic top for an easy all-white look.

Rib-Knit Cardigan
Rib-Knit Cardigan

For when you feel like wearing color, red is a French girl favorite.

Cable-Knit Cardigan
Cable-Knit Cardigan

Prepare to wear this cardigan all throughout the fall.

Draped Top
Draped Top

French girls picked up polka dots long before we did in the States.

Dart-Detail Dress
Dart-Detail Dress

This dress may seem simple, but that's exactly what gives it a French girl vibe.

H&M, Fine-Knit Cardigan
Fine-Knit Cardigan

It doesn't get much more "French" than a stripey cardigan that can take you from summer to fall.

Printed Satin Scarf
Printed Satin Scarf

I have a feeling that Paris residents are loving the scarf-as-belt trend.

