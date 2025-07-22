H&M’s New-in Section Is My Affordable Hack to Chic French Girl Dressing
25 finds I'm shopping to prove it.
With my minimalist style and penchant for elevated basics, I always turn my eye to the stylish women of Paris, France, whenever I'm in a fashion slump. French fashion has that je ne sais quoi, and thankfully, I don't need a designer budget to master the vibe in my capsule wardrobe. All you need to do is browse the new-in section at H&M.
The retailer is home to all of my favorite French-inspired fashion must-haves, including everything from striped button-downs, pops of cherry red and navy blue, and lots of perfectly tailored summer denim. The finds on this list cover all of your end-of-season bases—they could be fashioned into office-ready outfits and then pull double-duty as must-haves on your next far-flung European vacation.
Keep scrolling for my edit on the affordable H&M finds a chic Parisian would love—and add to her cart. Whether you score some elevated neckline tops, staple linen pants, or rich-looking dresses, you can rest assured these picks are nothing short of polished and won't cost you more than $100.
Pair this pretty top with black trousers and you've got a Parisian going-out outfit.
White skirt outfits are so polished, so add this find to your closet ASAP.
There's about a million ways to style this button-down shirt, but a chic French girl would pair it with staple denim and ballet flats.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.