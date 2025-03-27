These Banana Republic and J.Crew Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase
25 under-$150 pieces I'm shopping ahead of my next vacation.
Hot, sunny weather is almost here. While I wait for the temperatures to rise, I'm getting ahead by planning my travel capsule wardrobe now. With a few beach trips on my agenda, my shopping list is full of vacation essentials. These are the pieces I can rely on throughout my travels and the rest of the summer. Being the frugal shopper I am, I'm only searching for my favorite finds on sale at Banana Republic and J.Crew.
Specifically, J.Crew has nearly 600 out-of-office-ready finds, including plenty of beachy dresses, at 30 percent off with the code "SHOPNOW." Meanwhile, Banana Republic is simply offering 40 percent off your entire purchase. That means you can score breezy must-haves like linen pants, tank tops, flowy skirts, and more all at a major discount.
I, for one, am not letting these sales pass me by, and if you have any kind of trip coming up on your calendar, you shouldn't either. Keep scrolling to see what's worth bringing in your carry-on suitcase from J.Crew and Banana Republic. Ahead, I've found the best on-sale vacation finds from the two retailers to cover your packing list. With the 25 under-$150 pieces below, everything you could need for your getaway, from airport outfits to summery basics, is covered.
There's something about this breezy silhouette and minty green stripes that says sunnier days are ahead.
This shirtdress was made for easy styling—throw on a pair of mule sandals and a belt (if you're feeling fancy) and you're good to go.
Not only is this dress is one of spring's trendiest colors, but you're about to see the drop waist trend everywhere again, too.
In case you're looking for a little more polish for a fancy vacation dinner, this dress does the trick. It makes for the ideal spring work outfit when you return home, too.
With a pretty color as bright as on this dress (aptly named summer moss, by the way), you are sure to stand out anywhere your travels lead you to.
As the name suggests, you can lounge at a cabana all day long in this easy dress. You can make it even more breezy by removing the belt, too.
For those who prefer a mini version, J.Crew has got you covered—and in a fiery red version, no less.
Butter yellow is another shade you're going to see everywhere in the upcoming months, so get this pretty top while you can at a discount.
Your warm-weather wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of linen shorts, and J.Crew's come top-rated for their comfortable fit, high-quality material, and stylish tailored design.
If your getaway involves a special occasion of some sort (maybe a destination wedding?), make sure to pack this gorgeous number in your suitcase. Its trendy bubble hem will make you look like a true fashion girl.
Polka dots are back in a big way for the upcoming summer—a slip dress is the easiest way to incorporate the print into your wardrobe. You can wear it now on its own, then layer it with tees and knits once winter comes back around.
You know those vacation days when you're too tired to function, but still have plans? This is the no-fuss dress you can throw on and go. A bonus? The leopard print will keep you on trend.
Tailored linen shorts you can wear both on vacation and to work are a win-win in my book.
Sometimes, the occasion calls for a simple T-shirt. When that time comes, this pick will keep you cool with breezy linen and a relaxed fit.
You could have on something as basic as a tank top or a white T-shirt, and you would still look polished with this linen midi skirt.
How gorgeous is this golden yellow shade? I would snag this dress for the color alone, but I'm also obsessed with its easy-going silhouette.
With this top, it's all in the name. It's meant to be worn while you're lounging on a resort in hot, humid weather—preferably with a bikini underneath.
There's about a million and one ways to wear a button-down shirt, but on vacation, the best way to style it is as a chic bathing suit cover-up.
Do yourself a favor and upgrade your white tank top. This elevated find is made from linen, so you know it will keep you cool during the hottest of weather.
A mini skirt like this would make for plenty of flirty vacation outfits. It's a piece you can mix and match easily with the rest of the items you packed in your suitcase.
Don't make the mistake of jetting off without packing these linen pants. Pair them with your favorite T-shirt and you've got a chic, yet comfortable airport outfit.
Add a tie-neck to any top and you'll instantly look like another tax bracket richer. I'd pair this top with the midi skirt above for a polished matching set moment.
These shorts feature a drawstring waistband for more easy-going styling. They also come in the same colors as the linen button-down shirt above so you can create a cute matching set.
Banana Republic took a classic shirtdress and gave it a twist—literally—with a cool twisted detail at the skirt. This is a dress you'll want to wear on repeat all throughout the warm weather months.
