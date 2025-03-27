Hot, sunny weather is almost here. While I wait for the temperatures to rise, I'm getting ahead by planning my travel capsule wardrobe now. With a few beach trips on my agenda, my shopping list is full of vacation essentials. These are the pieces I can rely on throughout my travels and the rest of the summer. Being the frugal shopper I am, I'm only searching for my favorite finds on sale at Banana Republic and J.Crew.

Specifically, J.Crew has nearly 600 out-of-office-ready finds, including plenty of beachy dresses, at 30 percent off with the code "SHOPNOW." Meanwhile, Banana Republic is simply offering 40 percent off your entire purchase. That means you can score breezy must-haves like linen pants, tank tops, flowy skirts, and more all at a major discount.

I, for one, am not letting these sales pass me by, and if you have any kind of trip coming up on your calendar, you shouldn't either. Keep scrolling to see what's worth bringing in your carry-on suitcase from J.Crew and Banana Republic. Ahead, I've found the best on-sale vacation finds from the two retailers to cover your packing list. With the 25 under-$150 pieces below, everything you could need for your getaway, from airport outfits to summery basics, is covered.

J.Crew Harbor Pant in Linen (Were $110) $83 at J.Crew These are my favorite linen pants, hands down.

J.Crew Hyacinth Dress in Striped Cotton Fabric (Was $138) $97 at J.Crew There's something about this breezy silhouette and minty green stripes that says sunnier days are ahead.

J.Crew Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148) $104 at J.Crew This shirtdress was made for easy styling—throw on a pair of mule sandals and a belt (if you're feeling fancy) and you're good to go.

J.Crew Short-Sleeve Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill (Was $178) $125 at J.Crew In case you're looking for a little more polish for a fancy vacation dinner, this dress does the trick. It makes for the ideal spring work outfit when you return home, too.

J.Crew Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend (Was $178) $125 at J.Crew With a pretty color as bright as on this dress (aptly named summer moss, by the way), you are sure to stand out anywhere your travels lead you to.

J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168) $118 at J.Crew As the name suggests, you can lounge at a cabana all day long in this easy dress. You can make it even more breezy by removing the belt, too.

J.Crew Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148) $104 at J.Crew For those who prefer a mini version, J.Crew has got you covered—and in a fiery red version, no less.

J.Crew Premium Rib Side-Button Top in Stripe (Was $60) $42 at J.Crew Butter yellow is another shade you're going to see everywhere in the upcoming months, so get this pretty top while you can at a discount.

J.Crew 3" Harbor Short in Linen (Were $70) $49 at J.Crew Your warm-weather wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of linen shorts, and J.Crew's come top-rated for their comfortable fit, high-quality material, and stylish tailored design.

J.Crew Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey (Was $168) $118 at J.Crew If your getaway involves a special occasion of some sort (maybe a destination wedding?), make sure to pack this gorgeous number in your suitcase. Its trendy bubble hem will make you look like a true fashion girl.

J.Crew Slip Dress in Block Print (Was $138) $97 at J.Crew Polka dots are back in a big way for the upcoming summer—a slip dress is the easiest way to incorporate the print into your wardrobe. You can wear it now on its own, then layer it with tees and knits once winter comes back around.

J.Crew Airy Gauze Empire-Waist Midi Dress (Was $118) $83 at J.Crew You know those vacation days when you're too tired to function, but still have plans? This is the no-fuss dress you can throw on and go. A bonus? The leopard print will keep you on trend.

Banana Republic Soho High-Rise Linen Shorts (Were $90) $54 at Banana Republic Tailored linen shorts you can wear both on vacation and to work are a win-win in my book.

Banana Republic Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $55) $33 at Banana Republic Sometimes, the occasion calls for a simple T-shirt. When that time comes, this pick will keep you cool with breezy linen and a relaxed fit.

Banana Republic Linen Midi Skirt (Was $120) $72 at Banana Republic You could have on something as basic as a tank top or a white T-shirt, and you would still look polished with this linen midi skirt.

Banana Republic Viscose-Linen Mini Dress (Was $120) $72 at Banana Republic How gorgeous is this golden yellow shade? I would snag this dress for the color alone, but I'm also obsessed with its easy-going silhouette.

Banana Republic Linen Resort Shirt (Was $65) $39 at Banana Republic With this top, it's all in the name. It's meant to be worn while you're lounging on a resort in hot, humid weather—preferably with a bikini underneath.

Banana Republic The Oversized Linen Shirt (Was $95) $57 at Banana Republic There's about a million and one ways to wear a button-down shirt, but on vacation, the best way to style it is as a chic bathing suit cover-up.

Banana Republic Linen Tank (Was $50) $30 at Banana Republic Do yourself a favor and upgrade your white tank top. This elevated find is made from linen, so you know it will keep you cool during the hottest of weather.

Banana Republic Linen Mini Skirt (Was $100) $60 at Banana Republic A mini skirt like this would make for plenty of flirty vacation outfits. It's a piece you can mix and match easily with the rest of the items you packed in your suitcase.

Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants (Were $100) $60 at Banana Republic Don't make the mistake of jetting off without packing these linen pants. Pair them with your favorite T-shirt and you've got a chic, yet comfortable airport outfit.

Banana Republic Viscose-Linen Tie-Neck Top (Was $120) $72 at Banana Republic Add a tie-neck to any top and you'll instantly look like another tax bracket richer. I'd pair this top with the midi skirt above for a polished matching set moment.

Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Shorts (Were $70) $42 at Banana Republic These shorts feature a drawstring waistband for more easy-going styling. They also come in the same colors as the linen button-down shirt above so you can create a cute matching set.

Banana Republic Viscose-Linen Twisted Shirt Dress (Was $120) $72 at Banana Republic Banana Republic took a classic shirtdress and gave it a twist—literally—with a cool twisted detail at the skirt. This is a dress you'll want to wear on repeat all throughout the warm weather months.