These Banana Republic and J.Crew Sale Finds Are Going Straight Into My Suitcase

25 under-$150 pieces I'm shopping ahead of my next vacation.

Collage of models wearing J.Crew Drop-Waist Mixy Dress, J.Crew Cabana Dress in Linen, J.Crew Airy Gauze Empire-Waist Midi Dress, Banana Republic Linen Tank, Banana Republic Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants on beige background
(Image credit: J.Crew/Banana Republic)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

Hot, sunny weather is almost here. While I wait for the temperatures to rise, I'm getting ahead by planning my travel capsule wardrobe now. With a few beach trips on my agenda, my shopping list is full of vacation essentials. These are the pieces I can rely on throughout my travels and the rest of the summer. Being the frugal shopper I am, I'm only searching for my favorite finds on sale at Banana Republic and J.Crew.

Specifically, J.Crew has nearly 600 out-of-office-ready finds, including plenty of beachy dresses, at 30 percent off with the code "SHOPNOW." Meanwhile, Banana Republic is simply offering 40 percent off your entire purchase. That means you can score breezy must-haves like linen pants, tank tops, flowy skirts, and more all at a major discount.

I, for one, am not letting these sales pass me by, and if you have any kind of trip coming up on your calendar, you shouldn't either. Keep scrolling to see what's worth bringing in your carry-on suitcase from J.Crew and Banana Republic. Ahead, I've found the best on-sale vacation finds from the two retailers to cover your packing list. With the 25 under-$150 pieces below, everything you could need for your getaway, from airport outfits to summery basics, is covered.

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen (Were $110)
J.Crew
Harbor Pant in Linen (Were $110)

These are my favorite linen pants, hands down.

J.Crew, Hyacinth Dress in Striped Cotton Fabric (Was $138)

J.Crew
Hyacinth Dress in Striped Cotton Fabric (Was $138)

There's something about this breezy silhouette and minty green stripes that says sunnier days are ahead.

J.Crew, Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Utility Shirtdress in Linen (Was $148)

This shirtdress was made for easy styling—throw on a pair of mule sandals and a belt (if you're feeling fancy) and you're good to go.

J.Crew, Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98)

J.Crew
Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $98)

Not only is this dress is one of spring's trendiest colors, but you're about to see the drop waist trend everywhere again, too.

J.Crew, Short-Sleeve Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill
J.Crew
Short-Sleeve Pintuck Midi Dress in Stretch Twill (Was $178)

In case you're looking for a little more polish for a fancy vacation dinner, this dress does the trick. It makes for the ideal spring work outfit when you return home, too.

J.Crew, Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend (Was $178)

J.Crew
Pleated Drop-Waist Dress in Crinkle Cotton Blend (Was $178)

With a pretty color as bright as on this dress (aptly named summer moss, by the way), you are sure to stand out anywhere your travels lead you to.

J.Crew, Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

As the name suggests, you can lounge at a cabana all day long in this easy dress. You can make it even more breezy by removing the belt, too.

J.Crew, Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

J.Crew
Cabana Mini Dress in Linen (Was $148)

For those who prefer a mini version, J.Crew has got you covered—and in a fiery red version, no less.

J.Crew, Premium Rib Side-Button Top in Stripe (Was $70)

J.Crew
Premium Rib Side-Button Top in Stripe (Was $60)

Butter yellow is another shade you're going to see everywhere in the upcoming months, so get this pretty top while you can at a discount.

J.Crew, 3" Harbor Short in Linen
J.Crew
3" Harbor Short in Linen (Were $70)

Your warm-weather wardrobe isn't complete without a pair of linen shorts, and J.Crew's come top-rated for their comfortable fit, high-quality material, and stylish tailored design.

J.Crew, Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey
J.Crew
Ruched Drop-Waist Bubble Dress in Matte Jersey (Was $168)

If your getaway involves a special occasion of some sort (maybe a destination wedding?), make sure to pack this gorgeous number in your suitcase. Its trendy bubble hem will make you look like a true fashion girl.

J.Crew, Slip Dress in Block Print (Was $138)

J.Crew
Slip Dress in Block Print (Was $138)

Polka dots are back in a big way for the upcoming summer—a slip dress is the easiest way to incorporate the print into your wardrobe. You can wear it now on its own, then layer it with tees and knits once winter comes back around.

J.Crew, Airy Gauze Empire-Waist Midi Dress in Stripe (Was $118)

J.Crew
Airy Gauze Empire-Waist Midi Dress (Was $118)

You know those vacation days when you're too tired to function, but still have plans? This is the no-fuss dress you can throw on and go. A bonus? The leopard print will keep you on trend.

Banana Republic, Soho High-Rise Linen Shorts (Were $90)

Banana Republic
Soho High-Rise Linen Shorts (Were $90)

Tailored linen shorts you can wear both on vacation and to work are a win-win in my book.

Banana Republic, Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $55)

Banana Republic
Relaxed Linen T-Shirt (Was $55)

Sometimes, the occasion calls for a simple T-shirt. When that time comes, this pick will keep you cool with breezy linen and a relaxed fit.

Banana Republic, Linen Midi Skirt (Was $120)

Banana Republic
Linen Midi Skirt (Was $120)

You could have on something as basic as a tank top or a white T-shirt, and you would still look polished with this linen midi skirt.

Banana Republic, Viscose-Linen Mini Dress (Was $120)

Banana Republic
Viscose-Linen Mini Dress (Was $120)

How gorgeous is this golden yellow shade? I would snag this dress for the color alone, but I'm also obsessed with its easy-going silhouette.

Banana Republic, Linen Resort Shirt (Was $65)

Banana Republic
Linen Resort Shirt (Was $65)

With this top, it's all in the name. It's meant to be worn while you're lounging on a resort in hot, humid weather—preferably with a bikini underneath.

Banana Republic, The Oversized Linen Shirt (Was $95)
Banana Republic
The Oversized Linen Shirt (Was $95)

There's about a million and one ways to wear a button-down shirt, but on vacation, the best way to style it is as a chic bathing suit cover-up.

Banana Republic, Linen Tank (Was $50)

Banana Republic
Linen Tank (Was $50)

Do yourself a favor and upgrade your white tank top. This elevated find is made from linen, so you know it will keep you cool during the hottest of weather.

Banana Republic, Linen Mini Skirt (Was $100)

Banana Republic
Linen Mini Skirt (Was $100)

A mini skirt like this would make for plenty of flirty vacation outfits. It's a piece you can mix and match easily with the rest of the items you packed in your suitcase.

Banana Republic, Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants (Were $100)

Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Ankle Pants (Were $100)

Don't make the mistake of jetting off without packing these linen pants. Pair them with your favorite T-shirt and you've got a chic, yet comfortable airport outfit.

Banana Republic, Viscose-Linen Tie-Neck Top (Was $120)

Banana Republic
Viscose-Linen Tie-Neck Top (Was $120)

Add a tie-neck to any top and you'll instantly look like another tax bracket richer. I'd pair this top with the midi skirt above for a polished matching set moment.

Banana Republic, Linen Pull-On Shorts (Were $70)

Banana Republic
Linen Pull-On Shorts (Were $70)

These shorts feature a drawstring waistband for more easy-going styling. They also come in the same colors as the linen button-down shirt above so you can create a cute matching set.

Banana Republic, Viscose-Linen Twisted Shirt Dress (Was $120)

Banana Republic
Viscose-Linen Twisted Shirt Dress (Was $120)

Banana Republic took a classic shirtdress and gave it a twist—literally—with a cool twisted detail at the skirt. This is a dress you'll want to wear on repeat all throughout the warm weather months.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

