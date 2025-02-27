J.Crew’s Sale Section Is the Secret Behind My Favorite Spring Outfits

The temperatures here in New York have hovered around 50 degrees all week, which means I can officially start prepping my spring closet. But after so many months of wearing the same heavy knits, I could use some newness to give my closet a fresh feeling. Luckily, I can rely on J.Crew’s massive sale to have everything I need to upgrade my end-of-winter outfits .

The retailer is currently offering shoppers up to 50 percent off a massive selection of items. Hundreds of on-sale finds are discounted even further if you use the code "SHOPSALE" at checkout. The range includes spring fashion essentials like trendy denim, versatile dresses, breezy T-shirts, and light jackets. In short, it's a sale I won't be missing out on.

With this in mind, I scrolled through the more than 1,000 on-sale pieces to compile a tight, editor-approved curation. Highlights include a very chic raincoat I'll be wearing all season long, a trendy red dress you need for the office, and several amazing sweaters perfect for all of your layered spring outfits—but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt (Was $90) $40 at J.Crew This sleek gray skirt pairs perfectly with the season's brighter color trends.

Ribbed Cotton Button-Collar Sweater in Stripe (Was $98) $60 at J.Crew Or, team it with this French girl-inspired knit.

Heritage Cotton Fisherman Crewneck Sweater (Was $98) $50 at J.Crew This sweater is in one of spring's trendiest colors, so it would add some much-needed variety to my closet full of black, white, and brown.

Short Barn Jacket™ in English Ripstop Cotton (Was $248) $200 at J.Crew Fashion girls have been loving barn jackets recently, and I’m very much on board with the trend for spring. I’m specifically eyeing this one for its cropped length.

High-Rise Denim Trouser Jeans (Were $158) $115 at J.Crew These are office-friendly with an elevated dark wash and trouser-like details.

Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats (Were $148) $100 at J.Crew Ballet flats are bound to make their return for spring, and this cool square-toe makes me excited to style them.

Rain-Or-Shine Trench (Was $198) $120 at J.Crew A cool rain jacket is not easy to come by, but J.Crew nailed the look with this style.

Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40) $17 at J.Crew Don’t mistake this for a simple tank top. The scooped neckline and fine ribbing make it an elevated must-have for your going-out outfits.

Mid-Rise Relaxed Kickout Jeans (Were $128) $100 at J.Crew White jeans feel right in the spring, so I want to add a pair to my wardrobe.

New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138) $70 at J.Crew Pick up this sweater if you want to add a bit of the fisherman aesthetic to your spring wardrobe.

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $118) $70 at J.Crew This slip skirt may read sexy, but you can easily style it for casual occasions—just add a sweater or a T-shirt.

Fine Rib Boatneck Top (Was $50) $30 at J.Crew I'm loving this long sleeve for its classy boat-sleeve neckline.

Fine Rib Cardigan (Was $60) $50 at J.Crew This cardigan would elevate even the simplest of looks. I'd pair it with everything from sneakers and jeans to a slip skirt and kitten heels.

Stratus Pant in Textured Satin (Was $148) $115 at J.Crew These satiny pants are both comfy and chic.

New Perfect-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $35) $23 at J.Crew Every other season, I like to replace my white T-shirt so that the color stays fresh. This one, as the name suggests, is perfect, thanks to its slim fit and smooth, thick feel.

New Gwyneth Skirt in Chiffon (Was $118) $80 at J.Crew With the sheer trend still going strong, I'm looking for a piece or two to add to my wardrobe. I'm obsessed with the sheer panels on this skirt for a tasteful peek of skin.

Ciel Top in Striped Cotton Poplin (Was $118) $90 at J.Crew This top was practically made to be styled with dark wash jeans and ballet flats (which you can also find on this list) for an effortless look.

Ballet Dress With Chiffon Skirt (Was $168) $100 at J.Crew I love everything about this dress, from the trendy dropped waist to the bright red shade.

Sheer Long-Sleeve Top (Was $80) $65 at J.Crew I had to include another sheer find on this list. You can use it as a going-out top or as a trusted layering piece.

Ribbed Sweater-Dress (Was $178) $125 at J.Crew A little black dress never fails me. This one is simple, so you can really have fun with your accessories.

Sheer Lace-Trim Button-Up Shirt (Was $118) $83 at J.Crew Sometimes, a pretty top like this is all you need for a great look.

Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan (Was $118) $90 at J.Crew This top bridges the gap between a traditional shirt and a cardigan. I can see the styling possibilities now.

Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim (Was $298) $250 at J.Crew Not only do J.Crew's signature Lady Jackets ooze elegance, but they are also the perfect weight to conquer transitonal weather.

Slim-Wide Jeans With Button-Fly (Were $148) $115 at J.Crew With how often I wear jeans, I could use a refresh ahead of the new season. I'm eyeing this pair.