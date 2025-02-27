J.Crew’s Sale Section Is the Secret Behind My Favorite Spring Outfits

It has everything I need to start the season right.

a paris fashion week attendee wearing a green fitted blazer gold hoop earrings turtleneck sweater and white shoulder bag
(Image credit: Launchmetrics)
Brooke Knappenberger
By
published
in News

The temperatures here in New York have hovered around 50 degrees all week, which means I can officially start prepping my spring closet. But after so many months of wearing the same heavy knits, I could use some newness to give my closet a fresh feeling. Luckily, I can rely on J.Crew’s massive sale to have everything I need to upgrade my end-of-winter outfits.

The retailer is currently offering shoppers up to 50 percent off a massive selection of items. Hundreds of on-sale finds are discounted even further if you use the code "SHOPSALE" at checkout. The range includes spring fashion essentials like trendy denim, versatile dresses, breezy T-shirts, and light jackets. In short, it's a sale I won't be missing out on.

With this in mind, I scrolled through the more than 1,000 on-sale pieces to compile a tight, editor-approved curation. Highlights include a very chic raincoat I'll be wearing all season long, a trendy red dress you need for the office, and several amazing sweaters perfect for all of your layered spring outfits—but that's just the tip of the iceberg. Keep scrolling to shop my favorite finds.

Gwyneth Slip Skirt (Was $90)

Gwyneth Slip Skirt (Was $90)

This sleek gray skirt pairs perfectly with the season's brighter color trends.

Ribbed Cotton Button-Collar Sweater in Stripe (Was $98)

Ribbed Cotton Button-Collar Sweater in Stripe (Was $98)

Or, team it with this French girl-inspired knit.

J.Crew Heritage Cotton Fisherman Crewneck Sweater (Was $98)

Heritage Cotton Fisherman Crewneck Sweater (Was $98)

This sweater is in one of spring's trendiest colors, so it would add some much-needed variety to my closet full of black, white, and brown.

J.Crew Short Barn Jacket™ in English Ripstop Cotton (Was $248)

Short Barn Jacket™ in English Ripstop Cotton (Was $248)

Fashion girls have been loving barn jackets recently, and I’m very much on board with the trend for spring. I’m specifically eyeing this one for its cropped length.

J.Crew High-Rise Denim Trouser Jeans (Were $158)

High-Rise Denim Trouser Jeans (Were $158)

These are office-friendly with an elevated dark wash and trouser-like details.

J.Crew Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats (Were $148)

Quinn Square-Toe Ballet Flats (Were $148)

Ballet flats are bound to make their return for spring, and this cool square-toe makes me excited to style them.

J.Crew Rain-or-Shine Trench (Was $198)
Rain-Or-Shine Trench (Was $198)

A cool rain jacket is not easy to come by, but J.Crew nailed the look with this style.

J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap (Was $198)

Oversized Cashmere Wrap (Was $198)

We’re entering peak travel season, and this cashmere scarf will be the best upgrade to my travel wardrobe.

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40)

Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top (Was $40)

Don’t mistake this for a simple tank top. The scooped neckline and fine ribbing make it an elevated must-have for your going-out outfits.

J.Crew Mid-Rise Relaxed Kickout Jeans (Were $128)

Mid-Rise Relaxed Kickout Jeans (Were $128)

White jeans feel right in the spring, so I want to add a pair to my wardrobe.

J.Crew New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138)

New Relaxed Emilie Sweater Lady Jacket in Stripe (Was $138)

Pick up this sweater if you want to add a bit of the fisherman aesthetic to your spring wardrobe.

J.Crew Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $118)

Gwen Lace-Trim Slip Skirt in Textured Satin (Was $118)

This slip skirt may read sexy, but you can easily style it for casual occasions—just add a sweater or a T-shirt.

J.Crew Fine Rib Boatneck Top (Was $50)

Fine Rib Boatneck Top (Was $50)

I'm loving this long sleeve for its classy boat-sleeve neckline.

J.Crew Fine Rib Cardigan (Was $60)

Fine Rib Cardigan (Was $60)

This cardigan would elevate even the simplest of looks. I'd pair it with everything from sneakers and jeans to a slip skirt and kitten heels.

J.Crew Stratus Pant in Textured Satin
Stratus Pant in Textured Satin (Was $148)

These satiny pants are both comfy and chic.

J.Crew New Perfect-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $35)

New Perfect-Fit Short-Sleeve T-Shirt (Was $35)

Every other season, I like to replace my white T-shirt so that the color stays fresh. This one, as the name suggests, is perfect, thanks to its slim fit and smooth, thick feel.

J.Crew New Gwyneth Skirt in Chiffon (Was $118)

New Gwyneth Skirt in Chiffon (Was $118)

With the sheer trend still going strong, I'm looking for a piece or two to add to my wardrobe. I'm obsessed with the sheer panels on this skirt for a tasteful peek of skin.

J.Crew Ciel Top in Striped Cotton Poplin (Was $118)

Ciel Top in Striped Cotton Poplin (Was $118)

This top was practically made to be styled with dark wash jeans and ballet flats (which you can also find on this list) for an effortless look.

J.Crew Ballet Dress with Chiffon Skirt
Ballet Dress With Chiffon Skirt (Was $168)

I love everything about this dress, from the trendy dropped waist to the bright red shade.

J.Crew Sheer Long-Sleeve Top (Was $80)

Sheer Long-Sleeve Top (Was $80)

I had to include another sheer find on this list. You can use it as a going-out top or as a trusted layering piece.

J.Crew Ribbed Sweater-Dress (Was $178)

Ribbed Sweater-Dress (Was $178)

A little black dress never fails me. This one is simple, so you can really have fun with your accessories.

J.Crew Sheer Lace-Trim Button-Up Shirt

Sheer Lace-Trim Button-Up Shirt (Was $118)

Sometimes, a pretty top like this is all you need for a great look.

J.Crew Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan (Was $118)

Collared Short-Sleeve Cardigan (Was $118)

This top bridges the gap between a traditional shirt and a cardigan. I can see the styling possibilities now.

J.Crew Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim
Tweed Lady Jacket With Leather Trim (Was $298)

Not only do J.Crew's signature Lady Jackets ooze elegance, but they are also the perfect weight to conquer transitonal weather.

J.Crew Slim-Wide Jeans With Button-Fly (Were $148)

Slim-Wide Jeans With Button-Fly (Were $148)

With how often I wear jeans, I could use a refresh ahead of the new season. I'm eyeing this pair.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸