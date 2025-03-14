Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Section Includes Every Major Sneaker Trend for Less Than $150

Now that spring is here, I have a confession to make—my sneaker selection is pretty slim. My cool white sneakers look a little worse for wear, and the ultra-chunky sneakers I bought last year feel a little outdated. So, I'm in dire need of a refresh. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is here to upgrade my trendy sneaker game.

The sale, which is running until March 24, offers shoppers up to 50 percent off hundreds of styles. To be more specific, there are 963 pairs of discounted sneakers hidden in the selection, and I personally scrolled through 14 pages to find the best picks. My hard work paid off, too. I found plenty of pairs from celebrity-favorite brands like Puma, Vans, and Adidas.

Keep scrolling for every pair of sneakers in my cart from the current sale. This edit includes styles in many of spring's trendiest colors, plus multiple pairs of comfortable shoes for your upcoming summer travel plans. Even better, every pair on this list rings in at $150 or less.

Ultraboost 1.0 Running Sneaker
Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Sneakers (Were $180)

Adidas Ultraboost sneakers are known for their ultra-cushioned footbeds, so this pair is a great choice for loyal runners and walkers.

Rivalry Lux Low Top Basketball Sneaker
Adidas Rivalry Lux Low Top Basketball Sneakers (Were $110)

A chunky silhouette gives these shoes a cool '80s-inspired feel. Choose from this timeless all-white pair or a pretty all-blue colorway.

Taekwondo Sneaker
Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers (Were $90)

Shoe experts know best: Super slim sneakers like these will be everywhere this year.

Old Skool Lowpro Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75)

Get on board the Vans sneaker trend with this peachy pair.

Old Skool Lopro Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Lopro Sneakers (Were $75)

The cobalt blue trend was all over the Spring 2025 runways, and now I'm spotting it everywhere.

Madrid Low Top Sneaker
Steve Madden Madrid Low Top Sneakers (Were $60)

With their cherry red color and oversized tongue (a very trendy design detail), these affordable sneakers are must-buys.

Brooklyn 2 Sneaker
Sam Edelman Brooklyn 2 Sneakers (Were $120)

I've seen silver sneakers before, but none as cool as this pair.

Palermo Sneaker
Puma Palermo Sneakers (Were $90)

Add more color to your capsule wardrobe with these Puma sneakers—the chocolate mint colorway screams "summer."

Vance Sneaker
Circus NY by Sam Edelman Vance Sneakers (Were $90)

Use these all-silver sneakers as a way to add more bling to your look.

Clifton 9 Running Shoe
Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes (Were $145)

These Sofia Richie Grainge-approved Hoka sneakers come in 12 other on-sale colors, including neutral black, cream, and white, plus turquoise and peach.

Sport Low Sneaker
Vans Sport Low Sneakers (Were $70)

How adorable are these Vans sneakers? From their pretty pink shade to their scalloped trim, they're as sweet as it gets.

V-12 Sneaker
Veja V-12 Sneakers (Were $175)

Veja is the ideal minimalist sneaker brand, and its best-selling V-12 style offers just a pop of color in a simple silhouette.

Double T Howell Court Sneaker
Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneakers (Were $198)

Marie Claire's Senior Beauty & News Editor Halie LeSavage uses these Tory Burch shoes as her everyday work sneakers. "These may be the only work shoes I could also pack for a European vacation where 10,000-step days are on the itinerary," she says.

Gender Inclusive Speedcross 3 Trail Running Sneaker
Salomon Gender Inclusive Speedcross 3 Trail Running Sneakers (Were $140)

Hiking-inspired sneakers are everywhere on TikTok right now. Get the look with a pair from the brand that put the trend on the map—Salomon.

Marisol Sneaker
27 EDIT Naturalizer Marisol Sneakers (Were $99)

If you don't want to sacrifice comfort or style with your footwear, this is the pair for you.

Isabel Metallic Sneaker
Sam Edelman Isabel Metallic Sneakers (Were $100)

If you tend to stick to neutrals, I dare you to play with this metallic pair of sneakers for spring.

Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Sneaker
Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Sneakers (Were $85)

Converse High Tops will never go out of style. For a fresh take on the classic sneakers, opt for this ruffled all-white pair.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100)

TikTokers dubbed these shoes as the best-ever shoes for travel. One Nordstrom reviewer even wrote, "These are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn."

Pippy Platform Sneaker
Sam Edelman Pippy Platform Sneakers (Were $100)

Those with petite frames will appreciate having these sneakers in their rotation. Their platform sole adds a solid bit of height without being too noticeable.

Old Skool Sneaker
Vans Old Skool Sneakers (Were $95)

This season, a floral-printed pair of shoes will bring new life into your footwear collection.

Grandpro Breakaway Leather Sneaker
Cole Haan Grandpro Breakaway Leather Sneakers (Were $130)

The leopard print trend is still going strong. If you want a low-lift way to test it out, try out these sneakers for size.

