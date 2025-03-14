Now that spring is here, I have a confession to make—my sneaker selection is pretty slim. My cool white sneakers look a little worse for wear, and the ultra-chunky sneakers I bought last year feel a little outdated. So, I'm in dire need of a refresh. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is here to upgrade my trendy sneaker game.

The sale, which is running until March 24, offers shoppers up to 50 percent off hundreds of styles. To be more specific, there are 963 pairs of discounted sneakers hidden in the selection, and I personally scrolled through 14 pages to find the best picks. My hard work paid off, too. I found plenty of pairs from celebrity-favorite brands like Puma, Vans, and Adidas.

Keep scrolling for every pair of sneakers in my cart from the current sale. This edit includes styles in many of spring's trendiest colors, plus multiple pairs of comfortable shoes for your upcoming summer travel plans. Even better, every pair on this list rings in at $150 or less.

Adidas Ultraboost 1.0 Running Sneakers (Were $180) $135 at Nordstrom Adidas Ultraboost sneakers are known for their ultra-cushioned footbeds, so this pair is a great choice for loyal runners and walkers.

Adidas Rivalry Lux Low Top Basketball Sneakers (Were $110) $83 at Nordstrom A chunky silhouette gives these shoes a cool '80s-inspired feel. Choose from this timeless all-white pair or a pretty all-blue colorway.

Adidas Taekwondo Sneakers (Were $90) $63 at Nordstrom Shoe experts know best: Super slim sneakers like these will be everywhere this year.

Vans Old Skool Lowpro Sneakers (Were $75) $45 at Nordstrom Get on board the Vans sneaker trend with this peachy pair.

Vans Old Skool Lopro Sneakers (Were $75) $34 at Nordstrom The cobalt blue trend was all over the Spring 2025 runways, and now I'm spotting it everywhere.

Steve Madden Madrid Low Top Sneakers (Were $60) $36 at Nordstrom With their cherry red color and oversized tongue (a very trendy design detail), these affordable sneakers are must-buys.

Sam Edelman Brooklyn 2 Sneakers (Were $120) $84 at Nordstrom I've seen silver sneakers before, but none as cool as this pair.

Puma Palermo Sneakers (Were $90) $68 at Nordstrom Add more color to your capsule wardrobe with these Puma sneakers—the chocolate mint colorway screams "summer."

Circus NY by Sam Edelman Vance Sneakers (Were $90) $45 at Nordstrom Use these all-silver sneakers as a way to add more bling to your look.

Hoka Clifton 9 Running Shoes (Were $145) $116 at Nordstrom These Sofia Richie Grainge-approved Hoka sneakers come in 12 other on-sale colors, including neutral black, cream, and white, plus turquoise and peach.

Vans Sport Low Sneakers (Were $70) $50 at Nordstrom How adorable are these Vans sneakers? From their pretty pink shade to their scalloped trim, they're as sweet as it gets.

Veja V-12 Sneakers (Were $175) $122 at Nordstrom Veja is the ideal minimalist sneaker brand, and its best-selling V-12 style offers just a pop of color in a simple silhouette.

Tory Burch Double T Howell Court Sneakers (Were $198) $139 at Nordstrom Marie Claire's Senior Beauty & News Editor Halie LeSavage uses these Tory Burch shoes as her everyday work sneakers. "These may be the only work shoes I could also pack for a European vacation where 10,000-step days are on the itinerary," she says.

Salomon Gender Inclusive Speedcross 3 Trail Running Sneakers (Were $140) $105 at Nordstrom Hiking-inspired sneakers are everywhere on TikTok right now. Get the look with a pair from the brand that put the trend on the map—Salomon.

27 EDIT Naturalizer Marisol Sneakers (Were $99) $50 at Nordstrom If you don't want to sacrifice comfort or style with your footwear, this is the pair for you.

Sam Edelman Isabel Metallic Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom If you tend to stick to neutrals, I dare you to play with this metallic pair of sneakers for spring.

Converse Chuck Taylor® All Star® Lift High Top Sneakers (Were $85) $59 at Nordstrom Converse High Tops will never go out of style. For a fresh take on the classic sneakers, opt for this ruffled all-white pair.

Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom TikTokers dubbed these shoes as the best-ever shoes for travel. One Nordstrom reviewer even wrote, "These are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn."

Sam Edelman Pippy Platform Sneakers (Were $100) $70 at Nordstrom Those with petite frames will appreciate having these sneakers in their rotation. Their platform sole adds a solid bit of height without being too noticeable.

Vans Old Skool Sneakers (Were $95) $48 at Nordstrom This season, a floral-printed pair of shoes will bring new life into your footwear collection.

Cole Haan Grandpro Breakaway Leather Sneakers (Were $130) $78 at Nordstrom The leopard print trend is still going strong. If you want a low-lift way to test it out, try out these sneakers for size.

