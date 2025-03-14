Nordstrom’s Spring Sale Section Includes Every Major Sneaker Trend for Less Than $150
21 pairs I'm shopping to up my spring footwear game.
Now that spring is here, I have a confession to make—my sneaker selection is pretty slim. My cool white sneakers look a little worse for wear, and the ultra-chunky sneakers I bought last year feel a little outdated. So, I'm in dire need of a refresh. Thankfully, Nordstrom's Spring Sale is here to upgrade my trendy sneaker game.
The sale, which is running until March 24, offers shoppers up to 50 percent off hundreds of styles. To be more specific, there are 963 pairs of discounted sneakers hidden in the selection, and I personally scrolled through 14 pages to find the best picks. My hard work paid off, too. I found plenty of pairs from celebrity-favorite brands like Puma, Vans, and Adidas.
Keep scrolling for every pair of sneakers in my cart from the current sale. This edit includes styles in many of spring's trendiest colors, plus multiple pairs of comfortable shoes for your upcoming summer travel plans. Even better, every pair on this list rings in at $150 or less.
Adidas Ultraboost sneakers are known for their ultra-cushioned footbeds, so this pair is a great choice for loyal runners and walkers.
A chunky silhouette gives these shoes a cool '80s-inspired feel. Choose from this timeless all-white pair or a pretty all-blue colorway.
Shoe experts know best: Super slim sneakers like these will be everywhere this year.
Get on board the Vans sneaker trend with this peachy pair.
The cobalt blue trend was all over the Spring 2025 runways, and now I'm spotting it everywhere.
With their cherry red color and oversized tongue (a very trendy design detail), these affordable sneakers are must-buys.
I've seen silver sneakers before, but none as cool as this pair.
Add more color to your capsule wardrobe with these Puma sneakers—the chocolate mint colorway screams "summer."
Use these all-silver sneakers as a way to add more bling to your look.
These Sofia Richie Grainge-approved Hoka sneakers come in 12 other on-sale colors, including neutral black, cream, and white, plus turquoise and peach.
How adorable are these Vans sneakers? From their pretty pink shade to their scalloped trim, they're as sweet as it gets.
Veja is the ideal minimalist sneaker brand, and its best-selling V-12 style offers just a pop of color in a simple silhouette.
Marie Claire's Senior Beauty & News Editor Halie LeSavage uses these Tory Burch shoes as her everyday work sneakers. "These may be the only work shoes I could also pack for a European vacation where 10,000-step days are on the itinerary," she says.
Hiking-inspired sneakers are everywhere on TikTok right now. Get the look with a pair from the brand that put the trend on the map—Salomon.
If you don't want to sacrifice comfort or style with your footwear, this is the pair for you.
If you tend to stick to neutrals, I dare you to play with this metallic pair of sneakers for spring.
Converse High Tops will never go out of style. For a fresh take on the classic sneakers, opt for this ruffled all-white pair.
TikTokers dubbed these shoes as the best-ever shoes for travel. One Nordstrom reviewer even wrote, "These are the most comfortable sneakers I’ve ever worn."
Those with petite frames will appreciate having these sneakers in their rotation. Their platform sole adds a solid bit of height without being too noticeable.
This season, a floral-printed pair of shoes will bring new life into your footwear collection.
The leopard print trend is still going strong. If you want a low-lift way to test it out, try out these sneakers for size.
